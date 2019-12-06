NP Ironmen 12U baseball donates to first responders

The New Prairie Ironmen 12U baseball team distributed over 1,200 cookies to local first responder departments in La Porte and St. Joseph County as a thank you for their service, as part of an annual service project. Departments that received these goodies included La Porte Police Department, La Porte Sheriff’s Department, Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, Indiana State Police, New Carlisle Police Department, and New Carlisle Fire Department.
