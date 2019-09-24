Already ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A in the Indiana Football Coaches Association poll, New Prairie climbed to the top spot in this week's Associated Press ratings as well.
"We are excited to see our team at the top of 4A in both the coaches poll and AP poll," associate head coach Bill Gumm said Tuesday. "As much of an honor as it is, it is also a motivator to remain at the top. We all know that our goal wasn't to be No. 1 at the end of week five, our goal remains the same and that's to be No. 1 at the end of week 15."
Mooresville, the previous No. 1, lost last week, and the Cougars slipped by No. 2 East Central to climb to the perch. NP received 286 rating points compared to 284 for East Central. The Trojans picked up eight of the 16 votes cast for No. 1, while New Prairie claimed six, with No. 5 East Noble and No. 7 Mooresville getting one apiece.
New Prairie is off to a 5-0 start for just the second time in school history. It was 12-0 in 2013, its only perfect regular season, before losing to East Chicago Central in overtime in a Class 4A regional. The Cougars went 13-2 the following year, when it reached the state finals, winning 13 games in a row between a season-opening loss to La Porte and the championship game, where it fell to New Palestine.
NP plays winless South Bend Adams on the road Friday before hosting Penn (2-3) next week. It finishes the regular season Oct. 18 at Elkhart Central, which is currently undefeated and ranked sixth in Class 5A.
