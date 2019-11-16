HOBART — They're too big. You can't stop them.
Hobart heard and read all the 'expert' analysis about Friday's Class 4A regional against New Prairie, and every last bit of doubt seemed to add more kindling to the Brickies' defensive fire.
"We saw what everybody said," said linebacker Bobby Babcock, who had three tackles for lost yardage. "Nobody in the state gave us a chance. We really took that to heart. Coach 'Z,' our defensive coordinator, told us before the game all the things that were said about us, all the things that were said about them. We were the more physical team and that's what won us the game. We knew No. 5 would be a problem, but we just kept hitting him hard. Speed kills, baby."
After a 92-yard opening drive that tied the game at 7, New Prairie didn't score again. Save for Chase Ketterer's 50-yard run toward the end of a long-decided 36-7 Brickies bashing, the gaping holes and monster gains of the first 12 weeks weren't there, sealed off and shut down by a hyped Hobart defense that showed its five shutouts were no fluke, even against a prolific Cougars attack.
"We came into this with a chip on our shoulder," Hobart's Matthew Benton said after an 11-yard scoop and score and two interceptions. "All week, they said New Prairie was too big, they were too fast, they have the biggest offensive line, they have the best rushers in the state. It motivated us. We wanted to show everybody, not just the Region but the state, that we have a good defense. We're like, let them talk, we'll see them on Friday."
Hobart coach Craig Osika expressed confidence in his defense, but even he admitted to some surprise at the thorough domination.
"We knew the game was going to be a grinder, probably the most physical game we played all year," he said. "Our goal has been to get 11 hats to the ball. (Babcock)'s been a monster all year. We kept telling him this is a week where he can make a name for himself. Obviously, we didn't match up well size-wise, they're a lot bigger than we are, but we relied on our speed and our aggressiveness. We tell our guys every week we're not going to be the biggest team on the field, even in our conference. They play with that chip on our shoulder."
It was a throwback to the glory days of Hobart football in the 80s and 90s, when they were perennially out-sized but rarely outplayed.
"They bought into old-time Hobart football," Osika said. "I was coached by coach (Don) Howell and coach (Tom) Kerr. That's kind of how I run the program, what they taught me. I know coach Howell is looking down and he's proud."
The players even made it personal, knowing Osika and some other assistants had their Hobart careers ended by a Griffith team coached by New Prairie coach Russ Radtke in 1997.
"He was on the other sideline and he ended a lot of our coach's careers, that was also motivation," said Benton, who reclaimed the state lead in pickoffs with 11. "We had to win this not only for the coaches but for the city. We're trying to put Hobart football back on the map and I think we're back. Coach (Shaun) Zoladz says, we can't guarantee a win, but we can guarantee a fight. We went in there with confidence. It just seemed it was somebody different making a play every play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.