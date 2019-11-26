La PORTE — Staring at a 15-point hole early in the third quarter Tuesday night, La Porte could have faltered.
Instead, it stormed back.
In the end, though, South Bend Riley's rebounding, athleticism, and 3-point shooting were a little too much for the Slicers to handle. And despite battling to within three points late and having a few chances to tie it or cut into the deficit, La Porte dropped a thrilling, 70-66 game in both teams’ season opener at Slicer Gym.
“We've got to understand, we talk about valuing offensive possessions, you have to do the same thing on the defensive end," La Porte coach Kyle Benge said. “We gave up four or five offensive rebounds in five straight possessions that lead to easy baskets. And when it's the end and it's a four-point game, all those possessions add up."
At times, the Slicers (0-1) employed a 2-3 zone defense, making it harder to box out.
And the athletic Wildcats (1-0) pounced. They took advantage of second-chance opportunities to score and continually attacked the offensive glass.
That, combined with torrid long-distance shooting at times, allowed Riley to take control. It went ahead 10 at the break and extended the advantage to as much as 15 with a little more than six minutes left in the third.
After trailing 50-35, La Porte gradually cut into the deficit before the Wildcats went ahead double digits again with 5:06 remaining. But again, the Slicers rallied and got as close as three with 1:01 to go, 69-66. Later, with the score still a three-point margin with :24.8 seconds to go, Riley's Blake Wesley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw situation and La Porte got the rebound with a chance to tie.
Carson Crass drove hard to the basket and was fouled, but he missed both freebies. Grant Gresham grabbed the rebound and passed out to Garrott Ott-Large for the game-tying 3-pointer from the right wing with :15 seconds left, however, it was off the mark. The visitors got the board and Jackson Copley was fouled and made the first free throw in a 1-and-1, making it 70-66 with :13.7 seconds remaining. Crass came down and missed a driving layup and the Wildcats grabbed the rebound to essentially seal the win.
"I'm proud of our effort," Benge added. "I'm proud of the way we came back. We had a lot of opportunities to win that basketball game. Down three, we missed a layup, missed a couple free throws, had a three to tie it."
Following a 45-35 half lead, the Wildcats translated turnovers into transition points, helping them push the margin to the aforementioned 15 early in the second half.
“We had some mistakes on our end,” Benge said. “We've got to value the basketball more. We broke the press. We didn't get into our offense immediately. We had some turnovers, bad shots that led to easy baskets.”
Grant and Garrott Ott-Large helped fuel the Slicers' comeback offensively, and the team also got to the charity stripe and made most of its free throws. That permitted them to trim the deficit to four, 52-48, with just under two minutes left in the third. Phillip Robles hit a trey at the third-quarter buzzer to make it 59-52 heading to the final period. La Porte fell behind as many as 12 in the fourth before fighting back in the last seven minutes.
“Offensive rebounding down the stretch was key for them,” Garrott Ott-Large said. “We gave up a couple offensive rebounds, which led to scores for them. Those hurt. But we played hard. I loved our guys' fight. It's a learning experience for sure.”
Four Slicers finished in double figures scoring. Garrott Ott-Large poured in a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers and he went 9-of-11 on free throws.
"Everybody can see how much better Garrott has gotten offensively," Benge said. "It's night and day from last year. He's able to play off the pivot. He put the ball on the floor and got to the basket and finished. I'm happy for him because the kid puts in so much time and effort."
Garrott's younger brother, Grant Ott-Large, recorded 15 points, while Crass scored 12. Gresham also reached double figures with 10 points.
Riley's Wesley tallied 22 points, including 16 in the opening half and he nailed four treys before the break. Robles followed with 18 points and finished 4-for-7 behind the arc, while Copley added 15 points.
It was a see-saw affair early with La Porte leading by as many as four and Riley leading by as many as five, which was the margin after the opening period, 20-15. The Wildcats then built an eight-point cushion early in the second, 23-15. The Slicers rallied, however, and tied it, 23-23, two minutes into the quarter with an 8-0 run. The visitors then went ahead six, before La Porte cut it to 31-30 with 2:51 left before the break. Riley then closed the half on a 14-5 spurt.
Despite the setback, Benge took solace in his squad's offensive improvement.
“For the first game, we took a step in the right direction from where we were in the scrimmage,” Benge said. “Offensively, we were a lot better tonight. Obviously, the style of play from Penn to South Bend Riley is a little different. But when you score 66 points, I would think we're going to win a lot of games.”
La Porte’s junior varsity fell 41-36. Evan Cizewski paced the Slicers with 10 points, and Hayden Lowe had eight points.
South Bend Riley 70, La Porte 66
The Slicers’ Garrott Ott-Large paced all scorers with 25 points.
