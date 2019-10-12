La PORTE — In a defensive slugfest between Michigan City and La Porte, one play on offense made all the difference.
While both defense's excelled, the Wolves made the most critical offensive play early in the second quarter Friday night.
Michael Bradford darted up the middle, then made a cut to the left, breaking loose 32 yards for the game's only touchdown. That gave City a 7-3 lead, an advantage their stingy defense didn't relinquish in a 7-3 win over the bitter nemesis Slicers to spoil their Homecoming on a rainy, cold night.
“All week I hadn't been working any at tailback, I was strictly defense this week,” Bradford said. “And I knew he could just throw me in and he knows I'll do whatever. So he just threw me in and I saw the hole. I knew No. 54 (Ernest Frierson) made a good block for me. And that was that.”
Bradford, who played all the defensive snaps in the backfield Friday night, played a mere six or seven offensive plays, but made the most of them.
When he was quickly inserted into the contest for an offensive play with the Wolves (4-4, 3-3 DAC) trailing 3-0, that's when he busted out for the game-changing touchdown run against La Porte (1-7, 1-5 DAC). It was Bradford's first carry of the game and he made an instant difference.
“We've talked about him making immediate impacts, so that was a conversation him and I had throughout the week,” City coach Phil Mason said. “So it was great to see him do that.”
The four-point margin was enough for the Wolves' stellar defense, which forced three turnovers, including safety Brian Walker's two interceptions, and limited the home team to 132 yards of total offense.
“I knew we were all clicking together,” Bradford said. “I knew they were excited and I was excited that I was starting on defense. So it was a lot of fun and very thorough.”
Linebacker Nate Ware set up Bradford's TD run after recovering a fumble on a punt, giving City ideal field position at La Porte's 37-yard line.
The Slicers, meanwhile, couldn’t seem to find a groove offensively for large portions of the game. They also didn't capitalize on a pair of turnovers in the third, on a fumble recovery, and linebacker Austin Buda's nice interception that he advanced just across midfield.
Not only was La Porte facing a dominating defense, it had to make up for losing starting quarterback Collin Bergquist to a left leg injury late in the first half on a rush play. He had to be helped off the field and didn’t return. Up until that point, Bergquist had rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries.
“First of all, congratulations to Michigan City,” La Porte coach Jeremy Lowery said. “They played well. They played hard. Their kids battled all night. But I can't tell you how proud I am of our guys and their battle. It's simply a game that came down to a couple plays.”
The Slicers' defense was stout as well, limiting the visitors most of the contest and keeping their team in the game.
They forced two turnovers themselves and only allowed one first down in the opening half, on Bradford's TD run.
“Our defense played great,” Lowery said. “They had a really good player there at running back. The kid got loose. The kid got loose on a run. And really, we gave them a short field. We had a special-teams blunder that gave them a short field. Who knows if they've got to go the distance there? Because they weren't able to go the distance all night. We made them grind.”
It was that type of night.
Both teams traded punts the majority of the second half, with neither squad able to gain traction offensively. It was the Wolves' 'D' that was just a little better, though.
“Our defense played outstanding, outstanding,” Mason said. “At times, our offense really had to grind it out and was sharp. But then, we just sputtered, whether it was a blocking mistake or a penalty. But we won a game, a rivalry game on their field, that's huge. I'm proud of our kids for that.”
Midway through the fourth, after La Porte's defense forced a punt, Walker earned his second interception to quell a Slicers' drive that was near midfield.
City's defense followed with two defensive stops, both turnovers on downs, deep inside La Porte's territory to seal the victory. Cornell Branch put the exclamation point on the collective effort with a sack on fourth down and 10 in the waning seconds.
After Bergquist got knocked out of the game right before half, Jack McGuire took over as signal caller to begin the third. He played most of the second half, until Robbie Kiner saw action on the Slicers' last two series.
La Porte's offense was stagnant for big chunks of the contest.
“It's hard at any level when you've got to dip into different quarterbacks,” Lowery said. “That's tough for anybody. You can look at the best football team out there and if they have to go to their second quarterback, they're not as good. But that's not an excuse. We've got to be better, just at everything we do.”
At the very outset, both teams scuffled offensively.
But then, the Slicers moved the ball effectively on their second series after receiving the ball at their own 18-yard line. Javier Robles finished the drive with a 32-yard field goal, putting his team ahead 3-0 with 2:55 remaining in the opening quarter. That was set up by Bergquist’s 34-yard run up the gut to the Wolves’ 22.
On the wet, cold night, Jonathon Flemings led Michigan City with 70 yards rushing on a whopping 23 carries. Bradford added 60 yards on the ground on six attempts with a touchdown, and Giovani Laurent went 4-for-11 passing for 18 yards with an interception.
Besides Bergquist, no Slicer had more than 22 yards rushing. And La Porte's three quarterbacks finished a combined 1-of-7 passing for 20 yards with two interceptions.
Michigan City 7, La Porte 3
Brian Walker earned two interceptions for the Wolves, who allowed only 132 yards of offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.