No doubts for Thomas

CHESTERTON — After some late-round struggles cost her a lower score in Friday's Pat Ford tournament, Lia Thomas headed out to Long Beach over the weekend with her dad Tom, not just to work on her game but to clear her head heading into Monday's Duneland Athletic Conference Invitational.
"She had a couple rough holes at the Ford and was beating herself up over it," Michigan City coach Drew White said. "The young mind is going to sit there and think about what happened the last time. We have to get her to start thinking other ways."
The mental re-set seemed to do the trick for the Wolves junior, who rebounded from a bogey-bogey start to register a four-over par 76 that earned medalist honors at The Brassie.
"I think I was just mentally in it," Thomas said. "I knew I was hitting the ball well, I just wasn't scoring. As long as I kept hitting the ball well, I knew it would come. I was hitting the ball great, I just missed a putt and missed a green. Two holes later, I got a birdie."
Thomas had another par-five birdie mixed in with two bogeys before a less eventful second nine that included a string of bars.
"I was kind of all over the place, but I was still making scores," Thomas said. "Everything was just so solid. my drivers, my irons. I missed the green on the first hole, but after that, it was every one. I was very steady. My putting could have been a lot better. I could have been a lot lower. I was all over the place on the greens, but I was still managing to make pars."
The 76, one better than Valpo's Wynne Aldrich, matched Thomas' low 18, scored at White Hawk last month. She is her school's first medalist in the event.
"Coming off the final hole, she had a big smile on her face, I knew the train was still on the tracks," White said. "It couldn't happen to a better kid. She's worked so hard on and off the course. I said from the beginning of the season, I put her right there with the best in Northwest Indiana. I'm very proud of Lia. Sometimes I think kids win this tournament, it doesn't necessarily mean something to them. This means a lot to Lia. It's good to see a kid get that feedback. This is more than just getting a trophy. There are some really good golfers in this conference and she come out ahead on this particular day. It's a real feather in her cap."
Skibinski shot 82 after an even-par start for six holes and was a little surprised to end up third.
"I bogeyed, sort of went downhill after that, then I picked it up on the back side," she said. "I should have been way lower, at least in the 70s. That's what I was shooting for. I guess 82's OK. My irons were solid like they usually are. I can not figure out my driver. I finally put that back in my bag and started hitting my three wood, which I was hitting good and straight."
Michigan City shot 373 to finish fourth, behind Lake Central (346), Crown Point (347) and Valparaiso (366).
"It was kind of the story of our season," White said. "We get some low ones, but we get some high ones."
Gabby Hull led La Porte with 104, three shots better than Marley Schable's 107. The Slicers finished sixth at 438.
"Gabby had one of her lowest rounds," LP coach Libbie Gilliland said. "We were right where we typically are. We had some ups, some downs. Our goal was 425. Everyone takes off a couple strokes, those three putts, and we're right there. It was lots of putts and lots of heather."
