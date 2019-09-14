NEW CARLISLE — At the beginning of the week, Russ Radtke motivated his team with a large bone from a cow.
Each year, the Cougars have what the New Prairie head coach calls a "bone game." It's what Radtke and his coaching staff consider the most important game of the year. If his team takes care of business, he unlocks a box with the bone in it, and the players get to hold on to it for the rest of the saeson.
For the 2019 Cougars, the bone game was Friday's matchup against South Bend St. Joseph.
As is the case with every bone game, this was no usual mid-season game. This one carried a little more weight; a payback game of sorts.
In the fifth game last season, New Prairie beat the Indians on the road, 41-28. Following a sectional victory over South Bend Washington, it would face St. Joe for a second time.
The Cougars had high expectations and expected a similar result a month-and-a-half later. But the Indians answered in grand fashion, upsetting New Prairie, 42-30 to eliminate the Cougars, leaving a sour taste in their mouths for months to come.
So it was only fitting for Radtke to pull out the bone this week, motivating his team for payback even more than it already was.
"We were really pissed off coming into tonight," said quarterback Chase Ketterer. "Coming out of the locker room, we were fired up. We were ready to go."
The proverbial chip on the Cougars' shoulders showed early on in their 55-28 rout of the Indians Friday night.
On just the third play of the game, Chris Mays took a handoff to the left. Eyeing a gaping hole that his 1,500-plus-pound offensive line opened up, he hit it hard and blazed past the St. Joseph defense for a 62-yard touchdown run 1:37 into the game.
Mays' first score started a quick, dominant 21-0 New Prairie run over the first six minutes. The Cougars needed only 10 plays to do so, and was rolling early.
"We always try to get the offense going right away," Ketterer said. "We like getting the ball first and putting a number up quick. It puts less pressure on our defense and is just better for us to get points on the board right away."
Despite an interception in the second quarter, Ketterer was instrumental in New Prairie's dominance. He racked up five total touchdowns — three on the ground and two through the air — on 275 total yards, 185 of them rushing.
Not to be outdone, the other half of the Cougars' dynamic rushing duo, Mays, had himself a night as well. The senior's first three rushes went for 100 yards and a pair of TDs, starting off an impressive outing in which he totaled 242 rushing yards and three scores.
New Prairie's performance to open the season has been about as good as it can get on both sides of the ball, outscoring opponents by a ghastly 188-59 margin. The offense was supposed to be electric this year and is, but the biggest difference-maker for Radtke's team has been the defense's rapid maturity. It showed the first three games, but took a bit of a step back Friday.
"(St. Joesph) got (a lot of) points on us tonight, and that was kind of disappointing," said Radtke, referring to how the Indians outscored the Cougars 28-27 in the game's final 29:22. "Our defense showed it could do things, but they just let up at certain times mentally. I don't think we forced them to punt the entire second half. Our defense has to continue to attack and be more aggressive throghout the game."
The Cougars (4-0) will need sound play from all three facets, especially the defense, as they go on the road to face Mishawaka (3-1), which should be their hardest test of the regular season to date.
New Prairie 55, S.B. St Joseph 28
Chase Ketterer acocunted for five touchdowns.
