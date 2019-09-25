New Prairie's sister act

La PORTE — When Jordan and Jaiden Winters first took golf lessons eight or so years ago at Blackthorn, the long-term prospects of them continuing in the sport, let alone being any good at it, seemed about as likely as a hole in one.
“I remember, from a young age, we’d dread going to the golf course,” said Jaiden, who was 6 at the time.
Why was that?
“It’s a slow game,” Jordan, then 8, said. “When you’re not very good at it, it’s hard to like it.”
At some point, that all changed, reaching its high point, at least so far, at Friday’s La Porte Sectional, where the pair both advanced individually to Saturday’s Lafayette Jefferson Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club.
“It’s mainly been my goal the whole season, then towards the end, maybe the team can go, to make it to regionals,” said Jaiden, who carded an 87. “It’s going to be really cool to go, especially with her. It’s kind of cool to go as a freshman, to get that experience for next year.”
Jordan will be making her second trip down I-65 for the regional after shooting a 90. She advanced last season as well.
“Last year, it was my first year, it was kind of scary. I had no idea what I was getting into,” Jordan said. “Now that I know, I can kind of show her, teach her, and I’ll probably do better.”
While they play the same sports -- golf and basketball -- the girls haven’t been on the same team due to the age difference, until this year.
“In middle school, we were separated, on different teams,” Jordan said. “The competition definitely comes out more now that we’re both in high school.”
Jordan resumed her No. 1 position with Jaiden promptly slotting in right behind her at two, spurring the Cougars to team success in addition to their own.
“All season, it’s been really good competition,” Jaiden said. “I was able to look up to her and have her playing No. 1 in front of me. It’s helped me play better.”
Like most sisters, they have their contentious moments, though their relationship has been a source of motivation on the golf course.
“Especially the nine-hole matches, I’ll be playing decent but (I’ll think,) am I playing good enough?” Jordan said. “A few times we tied, we were much happier. We always go back and forth, but we try to help each other out.”
“The first time (I beat her), it was a little different, but now we’re basically happy for each other with how we shoot,” Jaiden added. “I would say (it comes out) more (with) golf, because basketball, we’re trying to work as a team, win as a team.”
Ironically, the girls’ games, at this stage, are distinctive.
“She’s always had a longer ball,” Jaiden said.
“They go further but around the greens, she’s better than me,” Jordan said.
Jordan has also helped Jaiden with the mental side of golf.
“I probably get more upset than she does,” Jaiden said. “She’s worked on that.”
Last Thursday night, Jaiden went to Jordan’s room for a little advice, and her response was simple.
“It’s a mental game,” Jordan said. “Don’t get worked up about it. I try to keep my composure. The more I get worked up, the worse I do.”
Both girls give second-year coach Bruce Watson credit for their progress as well as the team’s.
“My freshman year, our coach was a teacher and we didn’t even practice,” Jordan said. “(Watson) being here made the team improve so much.”
“It’s more of the life lessons things, but he’s also there for the golf part,” Jaiden added. “Golf’s a game you can play the rest of your life. He’s just a really good coach. If we ever need anything, he’s always there.”
Watson appreciate the Winters’ diligence at the game.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Jordan and Jaiden the same,” Watson said. “They just don’t miss practice. They’re both, good, hard-working, dedicated. They’ve always been that way. Golf is the only sport where you have to overcome your natural instincts. Every other sport, when you’re under stress, you go to your natural instinct, which is to fight. Golf, you can’t do that. You have to calm down. They know it, but they still have to fight it. That’s why it’s such a great sport for kids. It teaches you a different discipline.”
