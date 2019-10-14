Summary: A bit flat after its emotionally win over Penn, undefeated and Class 4A No. 1 New Prairie (8-0) took a while to really get going, reeling off four unanswered touchdowns in the second half after South Bend Riley (4-4) had edged within 21-14 to pull away for the 48-14 victory at Jackson Field. “(Riley) had a good defense,” Cougars coach Russ Radtke said. “They held us to end the half, and you take that with a couple touchdowns being called back from penalties, and it was tough for us to battle through the feelings that got us down.”
New Prairie Offensive Player of the Game: Quarterback Chase Ketterer put up 225 yards on the ground and 19 in the air, with two rushing touchdowns. “Ketterer makes things happen,” Radtke said. “He calls the audibles in and throws good passes and makes the plays when we need him to.”
New Prairie Defensive Player of the Game: Tyler Graeber recovered a big fumble after Riley started to get momentum in the game.
Stat of the game: The Cougars rushed for 373 yards.
Turning point: Wyatt Kmiecik returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter after Riley closed within a touchdown at 21-14 and the Cougars rolled from there.
Quotable: “It’s tough playing eight competitive games in a row. When penalties and feelings got us down, we had to get better and we did in the second half.” -- Radtke.
Look ahead: New Prairie plays at Elkhart Central on Friday for an outright Northern Indiana Conference championship. “That game starts our tournament run,” Radtke said.
