NEW CARLISLE — Ian Skornog loves hitting.
The New Prairie junior cornerback/wide receiver showcased that in the Cougars' 35-27 Sectional 18 championship victory over Plymouth last Friday.
Split out right to shadow the Rockies' outside receiver, he turned over his left shoulder and dropped back, splitting a coverage zone with senior safety Chase Ketterer. The receiver went out a couple yards, stopped on a dime and turned around, catching the ball after a short curl route.
Skornog saw this a few yards in front of him and made a beeline for the ball carrier. As soon as the receiver turned around over his left shoulder, a sprinting Skornog came plummeting in like a wrecking ball, dropping his shoulder and plowing his target into the turf.
The New Prairie sideline exploded, and rightfully so. Players couldn't contain themselves, running onto the field to hype up Skornog for his monster hit. It's plays like these that make football so special for him. There's no other high school sport where one can legally do what he just did.
"Man, that felt good," Skornog said. "That's probably my favorite play of mine so far this year. I mean, my touchdown pass against Penn was pretty cool, too. But I'd way rather hit someone like that than score a touchdown or something on offense. Hitting's one of the things that makes football so fun for me."
The throw Skornog is referring to was one of the biggest plays in the Cougars' 21-17 win over the Kingsmen in early October.
Down three points in the beginning of the fourth quarter, New Prairie faced a fourth-and-11 from the Penn 41. In typical coach Russ Radtke fashion, he wasn't about to send out the punting unit; it was time for a gutsy, momentum-changing play.
Skornog, lined up as a receiver to the left, came in motion to the other side of the field. Just after he made his way past Ketterer taking the snap, he turned over his left shoulder and looked for the ball. Skornog was a little behind his quarterback and hauled in a throw, looking like a typical bubble screen. But instead of tucking it away and running for the first, he stopped in his tracks and reared back his right arm to pass.
A streaking Wyatt Kmiecik was open down the right sideline and Skornog recognized it, heaving a 41-yard touchdown pass to give the Cougars a 14-10 lead. This miraculous score on a crucial fourth down helped New Prairie regain some momentum after losing it in a difficult third quarter, propelling it to a program-defining victory.
These two highlights of Skornog's season are indicative of the versatility and athleticism he brings to the field. They're a couple traits that have carried him in countless sports throughout his life, and it's showed for the second-year two-way starter.
"Ian's one of the most athletically-gifted football players I've ever coached," said associate head coach Bill Gumm. "He's quick, strong and has great instincts out there. It's something that definitely helps us offensively, but his natural football instincts serve him best on defense. You really need those as a defensive back."
Skornog realizes how lucky he is to be this naturally athletic. So much so that if he feels like showing off, he can rattle off a pair of cartwheels and cap them off with a backflip. Casual.
Football is a sport that challenges one's athletic abilities more than almost any. One needs strength, agility, speed and a bevy of other abilities to excel in one position, let alone two, like Skornog. He's always had such a passion for football because of that. A deep drive to succeed in the sport forced him to quit baseball and basketball so he could focus all his energy on being the best football player possible.
"I just thought that if I spent all my time focused on becoming a better football player, I'd be way more successful," Skornog said. "It was a lot of hard work, for sure. But I mean, I ended up starting last year as a sophomore and now I start on offense and defense. I miss playing other sports a little, but I also love football so much that it doesn't really matter."
In order to stay in good enough shape to be able to play both wide receiver and cornerback, Skornog takes his lifting and conditioning very seriously. It doesn't matter if it's the regular season or offseason — he always makes sure to get in his daily runs. Both before and after school, one can catch Skornog running for 30 to 45 minutes so he can keep up the durability to go all-out on every snap of the game.
Long-distance running has always come easy to him — because of course it does — making it easier to be an effective dual player. Only four Cougars currently do so: Skornog; Ketterer; Kmiecik; and running back/linebacker Chris Mays. The four are in as good a shape as anyone in the region, all receiving high praise from their coaches and teammates about their athleticism.
With each coming playoff game comes a greater challenge on both sides of the ball for Skornog, particularly on the defensive side. He provides a nice change of pace from Ketterer and Mays running the ball, but his impact is felt most as a corner.
With how electric the Cougars' offense is, a few key defensive stops could be the difference between a state championship and an early exit for a New Prairie team ranked first in the state in Class 4A most of the year.
Skornog recognizes that and welcomes the challenge. He knows he has the ability to defend any receiver coming his way, providing a nice security blanket for the Cougars' defense.
Class 4A Regional
Championship
Today
New Prairie (11-1) at Hobart (10-2), 7 p.m.
