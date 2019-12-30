Miss 1,000

UNION MILLS — Amber Wolf remembered sitting in the student fan section as a seventh grader the night Riley Popplewell scored her 1,000th point as a South Central basketball player.
"It was just amazing," Wolf said. "I thought, 'Wow, that's definitely something I want to do.' It's been a goal of mine ever since I was a freshman."
Monday night against Boone Grove, the Satellites senior reached it, hitting a 3 from the left corner with 4:13 to play in the second quarter to become just the fifth player in program history to accomplish the feat.
"They had the little countdown on the wall, they were tearing the numbers down and I saw the three," Wolf said. "There was three left and I was like, 'All right, I've got to do something special, I'm going to shoot a 3.' I shot it and I was like, 'I probably shouldn't have forced that and, oh, it's in!' I was really emotional. I had a lot of goals, this, winning (Porter County Conference), sectionals. This is kind of the last goal I achieved. I feel like, 'Wow, God's helped me achieve all these goals. I'm just so blessed.'"
The game was stopped briefly to honor Wolf, who was presented a commemorative basketball that Blythe's prepared on short notice, according to Satellites coach Wes Bucher. She took pictures with her parents, Peggy and Doug Wolf, and brother, Garrett, as well as Bucher.
"They've helped me with so much, taking me to basketball all the time," Amber said. "I still beat (Garrett), but he toughens me up."
Wolf had 16 points at the half and finished with a game-high 24 in a 71-16 runaway over the Wolves.
"It's pride for me. I'm so proud of her," Bucher said as Wolf took pictures with family and friends afterward. "I remember when Riley scored her 1,000th point, I was thinking about how she approaches practice every day. Amber's the same. She's pushing everybody, pushing herself, making sure people are in the right spots, making sure we as a team function the best we possibly can. For someone like that to score 1,000 points and lead by example, it's a beautiful thing."
The other four Satellites to eclipse the four-digit plateau are Mallory Gorski (2006, 1,628 points), Riley Popplewell (2016, 1,512 points), Anna Kammrath (2006, 1,090 points) and Jill Rosenbaum (2014, 1,068 points).
"She plays basketball year round. She eats, sleeps and breathes it," Bucher said. "It's one of those things where you love to see somebody who's great at their craft that loves their craft accomplish big things. She's got some attributes that are going to take her much further than basketball. I can't wait to see what she does when she gets older. She's going to help out in a community somewhere and do big things. Basketball is just a small example of who Amber Wolf is as a person."
South Central 71, Boone Grove 16
Amber Wolf scored 24 points.
