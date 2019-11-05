Coach: Mike Megyese, 140-91 in 11th year at Michigan City, 345-166 in 23rd year overall.
Assistants: Dan Libertowski, David Smoot, Sarah Krachiniski
Last year: 20-5 (6-1 Duneland Conference), Class 4A Merrillville Sectional runner-up
Roster
Name`Height`Grade`Position
*Trinity Thompson`6-0`Jr.`F
*Katelyn Halfacre`5-4`Jr.`G
*Jaden Smallwood`5-10`So.`G-F
*Mary Pat Kelley`5-3`Jr.`G
*Sativa Santana`5-7`Jr.`F
Dolores Adams`5-9`So.`F
Arianna Lemon`5-10`So.`C
* -- projected starter
Key losses: Hannah Noveroske (Indiana; 21.9 ppg), Janicia Anderson (8 ppg), Joani Ashley (6.2 ppg), Naomi Ashley.
Key returners: Thompson (9.2 ppg), Halfacre (9.6 ppg).
Key newcomers: Smallwood, Kelley, Santana.
Outlook: The transition from Indiana All-Star and career scoring leader Hannah Noveroske was going relatively smoothly for Michigan City, when attrition hit the Wolves hard with the loss of as many as six contributors, two of them likely starters, in the recent weeks -- due to injury (Sarai Slaughter), dismissal, ineligibility and the decision to not play. "We've take a major hit," Megyese said. "I'm having to talk with our JV coach to see who we can bring up from JV just to fill out the roster." With a team predicated on speed rather than size, Megyese hopes to play a more up-tempo game on both ends, but the depth issue may temper some of those plans. "I thought we were going to mix it up (defensively) and now we've got to be careful," he said. It will be crucial for Thompson and Halfacre to be on the floor upwards of 30 minutes, while being able to stay out of foul trouble. The trickle-down effect also means players like Sanchez and Kelley will go from complementary roles to starting. "Sativa and Mary Pat are kids who have given two, three years to the program and we're ready to see what they can do on varsity. We're excited to see if Mary Pat cam bring her success on the soccer field to the basketball program." The athletic Smallwood will be a force on the defensive end. "She's so quick," Megyese said. "She really gets up and down the court. She's all over the place."
-- Jim Peters
