La PORTE — It's been quite the last five, six weeks for Ben Kish.
“It's incredible because in eighth grade last year, I could barely do 100 (yards),” the La Porte freshman said. “I'd finish it off doggy paddling. Now within the first two weeks of getting in the pool and actually swimming, because I was diving, to do a 500 (freestyle) is great. Dropping all this time's insane.”
Kish, who has only been swimming competitively just over a month after starting as a diver this season, registered his first individual victory of the season in Tuesday's Duneland Athletic Conference win over Merrillville, placing first in the 500 free (6:25.43) He's dropped an astounding couple minutes off his time this season and five more seconds Tuesday.
“Merrillville coach Jeremy (Boyer) was asking about Ben because he knew he was a new swimmer and never saw him before, 'Who's that kid winning the 500 free?'” La Porte boys coach Brahim Hakim said. “I said, 'Well, that was a kid who could barely swim five weeks ago.' But I don't want to credit coaches for what Ben has done. I want to credit Ben's work ethic. Ben showing up to practices every day, coming to practice early, asking the relevant questions, listening to coaches. It's amazing. Just amazing effort by him.”
With the sectional on the horizon for both La Porte's girls and boys swim teams, every competition now is excellent preparation for the postseason.
While getting fine-tuned for the sectional, each squad claimed a victory over the Pirates, as the Slicers girls cruised 125-47, while La Porte's boys also rolled, 105-54, on Senior Night.
“This was really important tonight and the taper is coming up,” Kish said. “I'm only expecting to get faster.”
Fellow freshman Grant Olson captured first in the 200 individual medley (2:33.68) as well as first in the 100 butterfly (1:09.07). He was also part of the winning 200 medley relay (2:06.64), along with freshman Gage Lane, Lucas Banic and Jaden Millard. Olson comprised the 200 free relay (1:48.68), too, with Banic, Ethan Plank, and Millard.
Like Kish, Plank also tallied his first individual win of the campaign, claiming the 100 free (1:01.25). Lane had a first-place showing in the 100 backstroke (1:17.95), while Banic recorded first in the 200 free (2:13.46).
The Slicers' boys dropped time in nearly every event.
"We've been training hard, still doing two-a-days, no taper in sight for the near future," Hakim said. "The guys are just busting it every day in practice and you're seeing the results now."
La Porte's Toy Hayes easily finished first in diving (216.60). The senior won by a little over 67 points.
In the girls meet, the Slicers captured all but three of the 12 events.
“Tonight was just kind of clearing our heads after the DAC meet,” girls coach John Doty said. “We were gearing up for that for a while. So with that done, just kind of losing some tension, just relaxing, kind of finding the fun again. So we can really get back in and focus for the sectional.”
Freshman Caiya Cooper notched first-place showings in both the 100 fly (1:04.22) and 100 back (1:04.22). She anchored the winning 200 free relay (2:00.00) as well. The first three swimmers of that quartet were freshman Alyssa Arneson, Becca Shaffer and Leslie Garcia.
Alicia Wireman earned first in the 500 free (6:22.47), while freshman Lauren Miskowicz finished first in the 100 free (1:02.82). Callie Hekter won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.98), and Shaffer added a first-place showing in the 200 free (2:10.35). Gabby Hull posted first in the 200 IM (2:38.12), while girls diver Mackenzie Olson cruised to first (170.25) by almost 26 points.
“I know she's always been able to do a really good fly, it was a good time so I don't want to downplay that, but her 100 backstroke impressed me most from Caiya,” Doty said. “She's been doing it in the medley relay, but I haven't really seen her swim 100 of it and be able to keep it up.”
As part of Senior Night, the Slicers' six seniors were recognized after diving. After the meet, all La Porte swimmers threw their coaches into the diving pool and all its swimmers and divers also jumped into the water, an annual tradition.
“It was really emotional, moreso because it's the last year I'm going to be doing it,” Slicers senior Morelia Martinez said. “Just seeing all of us in that dive tank, it really put into perspective this whole season. It was pretty special to win."
