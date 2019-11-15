Looking good at 70

A plumber by trade, Dale Meiss has also become the go-to guy in and around LaCrosse for anybody who has old black-and-white film that they want to have developed into prints.
"I have people ask me, 'Hey, I've got a picture of my cousin, aunt, uncle, can you make a copy?'" Meiss said. "I had a cousin who had a photo business and I worked for him in the late 70, early 80s. There was a gentleman in town whose hobby was photography. Wherever he went, he'd take his camera and take pictures. He had extensive negatives from the 30s to the 60s and when he passed away, the family let me have them."
Thanks to the photo darkroom in his home, the lifelong LaCrosse resident is able to bring back history through the prints of images for local folks.
"It's anything to do with LaCrosse, with a little Wanatah and Hannah, too," he said.
As Meiss began delving through the reams of film, he began putting together groups of photos. He has a standing display at the town bank branch that he changes every couple, three weeks.
Among his recent endeavors was a photo board that was posted near the concession at The Tiger Den during Thursday's girls basketball game with Michigan City that commemorated the 70th anniversary of the first game in the nostalgic, "Hoosiers"-like gym. For the record, North Judson defeated LaCrosse 55-38 on Nov. 15, 1949.
"I knew the gym was old, but I never really gave it a thought," Meiss said. "Matt Werner commented about it in the summer.
Werner, a La Porte County author/historian, had acquired negatives from the old News-Dispatch that the museum didn't want, and contacted Meiss about doing prints for him.
"He's got like 18, 19 boxes of four-by-five negatives, all marked and dated," he said. "He sent me a spread sheet and wrote down what he wanted."
The collage of images shown at the game included photos of LaCrosse's first basketball team, a roster that featured Meiss' uncles, Ralph and Willie.
"I had shoulder surgery, so I'm not working right now," said Meiss, who does security at Starke County Hospital. "It's a good way to fill my extra time. I've said it to people hundreds of times. Making the pictures is easy, identifying the people is getting harder and harder. A lot of them have passed away."
It should come as no surprise that Meiss favors nostalgic venues like LaCrosse over modern gyms. While it has undergone necessary renovations, the 'Den' hasn't lost its historic charm.
"I loved the old barns," Meiss said. "All the new gyms are so sterile, a square box with pullout bleachers and scoreboards on both ends. LaCrosse isn't perfect. It's short and the locker rooms are too small, but people have been playing in it 70 years. It's a cool place."
