LIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- A knee issue that cost Tim O’Laughlin about a month of the cross country season may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the New Prairie sophomore.
Still rolling with more thread on his tires than most other runners, thanks to his down time, O’Laughlin looked fit and fast in racing to Saturday’s Chesterton Regional title at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.
“My coach and I talked, sometimes an injury can be good in a way because you get back, you haven’t had months and months of training on you,” O’Laughlin said. “You get a little break, as long as you can get back in shape in time. I think it’s lining up pretty well.”
O’Laughlin checked in at 16:12.7, 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Cole Raymond of La Porte.
“He looks good,” NP coach John Arndt said. “You almost wonder sometimes, a runner who has an injury, doing some cross training, they get this unanticipated effect of running fresh. He’s figuring it out. Tim’s a very intuitive kid in his racing. I don’t plan stuff with him, like when to move. He doesn’t need that.”
Running the course for the first time, O’Laughlin took a cautious approach early, staying just off the lead, then made his push to the front about half way through and it was lights out.
“I felt a lot of guys fading,” he said. “They were real winded around me, so I’m like, I’ll take the lead and see what happens. I got in the woods and I turned it on. I thought it would be a lot harder race. I haven’t really had a dogfight recently.”
Raymond followed across in 16:25.8.
“Obviously I wanted to win, but second, I’m not too upset. I’m fine with it,” Raymond said. “The first 400 (meters) was slow. I guess I need to be a better hill runner. That’s where Tim separated himself. I actually ran a lot smarter than (sectionals). It was the smartest race of my life. I was right on the leaders. I was going to go with 400 to go, but Tim just left me and it was game over.”
Josh Baltes finished seventh (16:43.3) and Quinn Beall 14th (16:56.4) as New Prairie took third with 84 points, following Valparaiso (36) and Chesterton (71).
“i kind of thought we could do pretty well,” Arndt said. “It’s not like every runner ran a tremendous race. We just had enough guys who were solid. I liked what I saw. It was like another step in our development. Obviously, we’ve got another step to develop some more. We took some lumps mid-season normally we wouldn’t take. The team didn’t look as solid. We were losing to teams we probably should’ve beaten. Now we’re kind of rounding together. The timing’s really good obviously. Josh held the spot. Previous weeks, with training, his legs were a little tired and he was losing it in the last K or so. He held it together beautifully.”
La Porte (130) made the outcome more suspenseful than planned, edging Wheeler (143) and Kankakee Valley (145) for one of the last two qualifying spots.
“A funny thing I’ve noticed is we’ve never run well during fall break,” Slicers coach Corbin Slater said. “It’s usually the week of semistate, so we got it out of the way. I just think the guys can’t handle the lack of consistency. I’m not going to lie, it was a very disappointing finish for us. Cole did what he did. He ran with guts again. I was happy with maybe Winston (Griffin) being No. 4, 5-ish. Other than that, nothing impressive. We had a game plan and 200 meters in, we were out of it. We were 20, 25 spots off, almost every single guy. It was poorly executed from the beginning.”
Connor Havens seemed to show lingering effects of an illness the previous week, finishing 34th, albeit still La Porte’s second runner.
“I don’t want to use that as an excuse,” Slater said. “It’s a confidence thing from here on out with these guys. I love these guys more than anything else in the world, I’m happy to have another week to prove our worth. I’d hate to have finished it like that.”
Michigan City’s Damian Albisu (18th, 17:08.7) and Marquette’s Jake Tarnow (24th, 17:15.8) both qualified individually for Saturday’s New Prairie Semistate.
Chesterton RegionalSemistate Qualifiers
Team: New Prairie, La Porte
Individual: Damian Albisu (Michigan City), Jake Tarnow (Marquette)
