Long and athletic

GARY — If Bowman Academy's length and athleticism weren't on display enough in warm-ups alone, it surely was halfway through the first quarter.
Freshman Marquette guard Gary Lewis received a pass on the left wing just past the 3-point line and was immediately swarmed with a convocation of Eagles defenders. They ripped the ball from Lewis' hands and immediately looked up the court to a streaking 6-foot-5 junior guard, Koron Davis.
He hauled in the half-court pass at the top of the key, turned around and jammed the ball through the hoop on a forceful dunk to give Bowman a 19-8 lead early on.
Less than two minutes later, the Eagles' length and athleticism was on display once again.
Davis, who had 28 points on the night, saw teammate Jaquez Williams — a 6-foot-4 forward — next to the hoop with nobody in his way. He touched a perfectly-placed ball up to Williams, who forcefully threw it down with both hands on a crowd-frenzying alley-oop. The play was called back due to traveling, but plenty of Marquette players hung their mouths agape, not believing what they just saw in a high school basketball game.
It's not just Bowman's starters who can elevate, though. Six-foot-four junior guard Darreon Cleveland caught a pass in transition with no defeners in front of him late in the second quarter. He jumped up, turned 180 degrees in the air and put an impressive two points on the board with a reverse dunk.
The Eagles' height and superior athletic ability was too much for Marquette to overcome in a 90-61 blowout loss Wednesday night.
"It's really hard to face teams like this when we're playing a lot of freshmen and underclassmen," Marquette coach Fred Mooney said. "Because of that, I'm not as focused on the scoreboard and the result of the game. I look for successful possessions and find the positives in those."
While a handful of Blazers could keep up with Bowman (3-2) athletically, a lack of length proved to be the biggest difference. The Eagles hauled in 39 rebounds on the night, as opposed to Marquette's 15 — a gaping difference between the two.
Bowman's roster includes five players 6-foot-4 or taller, including a 6-foot-9 senior in Raymond Terry, as opposed to the Blazers' single player listed at the height. The rebounding gap between the two teams would have been even more disparate if Terry wasn't sidelined for the game.
"They're a very long, athletic team," Mooney said. "So our gameplan coming in was to make them shoot the ball and beat us that way. And tonight, you saw they did a good job of that on top of everything else. They're a really good basketball team."
Regardless of the disadvantages, a pair of Blazers (1-2) had themselves nice nights offensively. Senior guard Jake Tarnow was hot from beyond the 3-point arc all night, downing three triples en route to a 16-point night. He had four rebounds and a pair of assists as well.
To add to Tarnow's impressive performance, Lewis found his stroke in the second half. He buried a trio of 3-pointers as well in the game, accounting for nine of his 15 points in the game.
"Gary's a relentless scorer," Mooney said. "He's really determined to get to the rim and get some points for us. It's nice to see him do that against a team as good as Bowman. We really hope he can be a force for us in the coming years."
Bowman Academy 90, Marquette 61
Blazer Jake Tarnow scored 16 points.
