BOYS
La PORTE
Coach: Brahim Hakim, first year
Last year: Sixth, Chesterton Sectional, 160.5
Key losses: Prestin Butcher, Niels Gaertner, Nestor Valero Fuertes.
Key returners: Graham Siefker, Jr., backstroke, individual medley; Kreg Warner, Sr.; Toy Hayes, Sr. diver.
Key newcomers: Grant Olson, Fr., 500 freestyle; Joe Bartosewicz, Jr., distance.
Outlook: After Hakim, took over in early fall, he changed the philosophy for the Slicers boys. They're training with 11 practices a week to gear up for the season. “Of course our goal is end of January, early February when we're getting to the conference (meet) and the sectional,” Hakim said. “It's a pretty grueling schedule for the boys. None of them have ever trained that many hours in a week. And we're doing that because we're trying to really fast track this team to where we want them to be. It's really pushing the limits, but if they can do that and keep their grades up and get enough nutrition and rest, we'll be OK.” LP has several swimmers who have never swam prep or club swimming. The squad's leaders figure to be Siefker and Warner. Siefker can swim any event, so Hakim said he'll be La Porte's backstroke leader, in addition to sometimes competing in the IM. Siefker claimed third in last year's sectional in the back (51.34) and set the school record to advance to state. He also tied for fourth in the 50 free (21.92). At state, he was 18th in the back (52.0), missing advancing to the final heats by 0.35 seconds and two places. Hakim added Warner is pretty strong and he expects a lot of leadership from him. The team features five or six swimmers with experience. He said those should be its immediate point scorers, while everyone else will work their way in. The Slicers' youth who should immediately contribute are Olson, who Brahim coached in Turbos, and Bartosewicz, who's never swam in club or high school. Brahim said Olson can compete in just about any event and he's real solid in the 500 free, while adding Bartosewicz is better in the distance events, as well as being used in the relays. Hayes took second (368.1 points) in the sectional to qualify for the regional. Hakim was a club swim coach for the Michigan City Piranhas for several years and has been the La Porte Turbos coach the last year-and-a-half. “I'm pretty excited,” he said. “There's some kids with real talent. There's some kids with raw talent. It's what they want to do with it. Are they ready to work?”
NEW PRAIRIE
Head coach: Ashley Wojtysiak
Last year: Boys: 13-4 (7-3 Northern Indiana Conference), fourth, South Bend Riley Sectional
Key losses: Tom Eggleston, Luke Papai.
Both Eggleston and Papai were a part of a 200-yard medley relay that broke both the school and pool records. "Luke was our distance swimmer and his races were just incredible," Wojtysiak said. "He always gave 100 percent in every race and became one of the best swimmers on our team because of that. We're losing him in four events and the relays, so that's going to be really tough to replace him. Luke was an awesome sprinter. He was our IM-er, was great in the 100 butterfly and backstroke. Both those guys are going to be missed a lot."
Swimmers to watch: Wrigley Hemphill, Jr., back; Nolan Szymanski, Sr., diving.
Hemphill is one of the Cougars' better tennis players in the fall, but where he really thrives is in the pool. He's a school record-holder in the back with a time of 54.69 and absolutely glides through the water. "Wrigley's still only a junior, which is crazy," Wojtysiak said. "He's such a talented kid already and I'm really glad we have him for two more years." From being a record-holding kicker on the football team to a diver, Szymanski thrives in quirky positions. "I really think Nolan can make it to state this year," Wojtysiak said. "He made it to regionals last year and did really well, and I think both of our goals for him this season is to make it to state. He's definitely talented enough to do so."
Outlook: The Cougars finished third in the Northern Indiana Conference last year, and Wojtysiak was pleased with their performance to say the least. With a decent chunk of her top performers returning, she expects another solid season. It would be difficult to overtake Penn for the top spot in the conference, but so long as her boys continue to improve each week, she likes their chances of being one of the better teams in the area.
MICHIGAN CITY
Head Coach: Mel Kovenz
Assistants: Erica Arnett (swimming), Bruce Powalski (diving)
Last season: Third, Chesterton Sectional
Key Losses: Jack Smith (Purdue), Alec Marter
Smith, a state medalist in the butterfly and backstroke, and Marter were key parts of a 400 freestyle relay that shattered the school record and made it to state, with Marter as the anchor. Now swimming at Purdue, Smith was a three-time team MVP and one of the most talented swimmers that's come through Michigan City. "They were both great, talented swimmers for us," Kovenz said. "But the leadership they brought was really special as well. We're going to miss them in both of those aspects this year."
Swimmer to watch: Connor Baker, Sr., distance.
Baker is one of Smith's closest friends and learned a lot from him. A broken foot sidelined Baker his sophomore year, but a powerful junior campaign in which he shattered the five-minute mark in the 500 free made him the heir apparent to Smith as the best swimmer on the Wolves. Baker swam with Irish Aquatics in the summer to improve his long distance and become a more well-rounded swimmer, making him even more of an asset to Michigan City this season.
Outlook: It will be a rebuilding season for a Wolves team that made it all the way to state last year. As tough as it is for Kovenz to realize the reality of this season, he understands why. "Losing Jack and our other talented seniors from last year, it's almost impossible to replace them," Kovenz said. "But we have some nice, young talent and solid senior leadership. Our big thing has been having our older kids groom the younger ones, and that'll have to be something we stress this year." One of the seniors that will have to be a mentor is Baker. Smith was one of his best friends and mentors, showing him how to do so. "Connor has a great work ethic," Kovenz said.
GIRLS
MICHIGAN CITY
Head Coach: Mel Kovenz
Assistants: Erica Arnett (swimming), Bruce Powalski (diving)
Last season: Third, Chesterton Sectional
Key loss: Sarah Hyska
Hyska was a finalist in the 50 and 100 free.
Newcomers to watch: Emma Heitmann, So., IM, butterfly; Sarah Weber, So.
Heitmann was a sectional finalist in the IM and butterfly (fifth). "They impressed me last year and should really contribute this year," Kovenz said.
Outlook: The Wolves are young and will be short-handed early on as they await a few girls who await medical releases. "We've got a lot of newbies this year," Kovenz said. "Unfortunately, a few are out right now with medical releases and that'll in turn limit us from fielding full relay teams for a bit."
NEW PRAIRIE
Head coach: Ashley Wojtysiak
Last season: 6-11 (4-6 NIC), seventh, Mishawaka Sectional
Diver to watch: Savana Keldsen, Jr.
Keldsen finished seventh in the sectional, the Cougars' top scorer.
Newcomers to watch: Landi Newcome, Fr.; Leah Williams, Fr.
"Both of those girls can go into any event and swim it well," Wojtysiak said. "They always give 100 percent out there and you can already see their progress. They also are constantly trying to better themselves and their stroke for the betterment team. Both should definitely be key contributors this year."
Outlook: Phenomenal senior leadership and a bevy of young, promising talent makes this season the perfect time to groom the underclassmen for the rest of their high school swim and dive careers. "We have a really good core of seniors that are great role models for the rest of our girls," Wojtysiak said. "They set an example of how to show up every day and work hard. It's extremely beneficial to the young, talented girls we have behind them."
La PORTE
Coach: John Doty, fourth year
Last year: 5-10, sixth in Chesterton Sectional
Key losses: Abigail Roberts (sprints), Jimena Torres (sprints), Carley Hobbs (500 free), Monica Hernandez-Jara (500 free)
Key returners: Alicia Wireman, Jr.; Becca Shaffer, So.
Key newcomers: Abigail Wiencek, Caiya Cooper, Lauren Miskowicz, Ava Allen, all Fr.
Outlook: With enhanced depth and some promising swimmers back, aspirations are fairly high for La Porte. "It's really been exciting these first couple of weeks seeing what everybody can do," Doty said. "Because it's really giving us the depth we've kind of been lacking in the years past. To know I can stick them in an event and count on them to be able to swim it with a half decent time, that's really kind of something exciting." Wireman and Shaffer are pivotal returners. Last season in the sectional, Wireman took sixth in the fly (1:04.48) and 11th in the 200 free (2:12.93). Shaffer earned third in the fly (1:00.38) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:17.65)/ The team features only one senior and has an influx of new talent, many of whom will greatly contribute. “We are looking really strong,” Doty said. “We've got a bunch of freshmen who came in who are looking really good. So we're looking at least as good as we have in the years past. Losing the seniors from last year, they were a big part of the team for a while, so it's always kind of a toss-up on how we were going to come back from that. But the freshmen we've got are a really strong group, so we're looking really, really good.” The Slicers' freshmen and sophomores are some of the squad's best swimmers. There are nine freshmen on the roster. Both Wiencek and Cooper are versatile and can swim any event, including the 500 free. Shaffer, Doty said, had a really good summer and hit her stride. LP has major losses in the sprints. It also has three divers after not having any a year ago, in Emily Bolen, Miranda Cummings and Mackenzie Olson and they'll contribute points. Doty said every swimmer on his squad wants to do the 50 and 100 free, but in order to be competitive in the Duneland Athletic Conference, he stressed the importance of being solid in every event. "The motto for this season is, 'It's going to be interesting,'" he said.
-- compiled by Zack Eldridge and Jack Parodi
