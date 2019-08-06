LA PORTE
Last season: Sixth, La Porte Sectional (477)
Key player lost: Maddie Fleshman
Key players returning: Emma Mitschelen, So.; Gabby Hull, So.; Jayme Noll, So.; Ella Schable, So.; Marley Schable, So.
Key newcomers: Norah Gartland, Fr.; Lauren Miskowicz, Fr.; Abby Casto, Jr.; Rosie Korell, Fr.
Outlook: Featuring such a youthful roster, the objective for the Slicers is to simply gradually improve as the season progresses, and hopefully, be peaking for the sectional. The team has its sights set more down the road, though, in future campaigns. The squad has a mere two upperclassmen, one of who's new to the team, and it has nine underclassmen. “We are a young team again this year with no seniors on the roster,” La Porte coach Libbie Gilliland said. “I am looking to have this year be another rebuilding year and being competitive in the next coming seasons.” Hull, Noll, and both Schables all played in the sectional last year.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
Last season: Seventh, La Porte Sectional (494)
Returning players: Ann Peterson, Sr.; Abby Novak, Sr.; Sandra Paholski, Jr.; Mary Kate Bobillo, Jr.
Outlook: The Blazers return four of their five top players for new coach Bill Luegers, who just took over within the last two weeks when former coach Colleen Meyer was unable to continue. "I don't really know much about them, but they're all listening and they seem like they're into it," Luegers said. "We've got some stuff to work with. I think Ann will be in the mid-40s. Most of the girls, I hope by mid, late season, they're shooting around 50. I gave them two goals for the season -- one, show improvement, and two, have fun. It's a great game, enjoy it."
MICHIGAN CITY
Last season: 13-3 (4-3 DAC), La Porte Sectional champion (352); seventh, Lafayette Jefferson Regional (360).
Key players lost: Emily Gushrowski, Emma Sells
Key players returning: Lia Thomas, Jr.; Taylor Skibinski, So.; Sara Poulin, Sr.; Jayda Peters, So.; Caroline Kearney, So.
Outlook: The Wolves won their first sectional and had their first player (Thomas) go to state last season, when Skibinski was also sectional medalist. Given the strength of the top trio, the sole question will be whether City can cobble together a decent fourth score. "Our 1-2-3 is probably the most solid in this area," coach Drew White said. "We need a fourth." The Wolves figure to vie with state-ranked Crown Point for the Duneland Athletic Conference title. "We're kind of the hunted at this point," White said. "It's the first time we've ever been in this position."
NEW PRAIRIE
Last season: 6-8, Fifth, La Porte Sectional (466)
Key players lost: None
Key players returning: Beth Armstrong, Sr.; Jordan Winters, Jr., regional qualifier; Zoie Martinez, Jr.; Cyd Palmer, So.; Liv Trojanowski, So.
Key newcomers: Kali Lambert, Jr.; Jaiden Winters, Fr.
Outlook: With every player back, more experience, and a much larger roster, enhanced improvement is the major goal for the Cougars. “The No. 1 thing was they had to play a little bit more golf than they did last year,” coach Bruce Watson said. “Some of them have done that. No. 2, they have to start thinking about hitting targets. We're just trying to kind of get a mindset of how you play golf, instead of just playing golf." There were five players on the squad in 2018. Now that number’s nearly tripled to 13, so that’s a big positive. "Actually seven of the 13 have pretty good experience and can play pretty good golf, so we're much deeper," Watson said. "So if we have somebody gone, we can fill in pretty good." Jordan Winters returns after placing third individually (102) in the sectional, and her sister may step right into the No. 2 spot. Martinez and Armstrong are two-year letterwinners, while Trojanowski and Palmer lettered last year.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Last season: Fourth, La Porte Sectional (451)
Key players lost: Chloe Ryan, Morgan Hinz, Julie Myers
Key players returning: Eve Masson, Sr.; Abi Bohm, Sr.
Outlook: An experienced Satellites team that included a regional qualifier in Ryan graduated four players with only Masson returning. Bohm had played nine holes coming into Monday's county tournament, while Sasami Martin and Annabelle Mischke had never played before. That's the entirety of the roster. "We're just looking for little steps of progress," new coach Gloria Horn said. "We've really just been trying to focus on chipping and putting. If they can get one less putt on half the holes, it adds up quickly."
Note: No information was available for LaCrosse.
— Compiled by Jim Peters and Zack Eldridge.
