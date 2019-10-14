Casey's Lanes
10:00 BUMPER LEAGUE
Team Standings: The Monkey Bowlers 32-10, Miraculous 26-16, The Force 22-20, Hot Dogs 4-38.
Team High Game and Series: Miraculous (136) 270. Boys High Game and Series: Tommy Taylor (66) 123. Girls High Game and Series: Viola Hobson (77)147. Other top scores: Jace Gakle (61) 120, Ryder Duschek (60) 119, Jolie Carteaux (56) 110.
10:00 PREP LEAGUE
Team Standings: Hurricane Tortilla 52-4, Strike Tank 46-10, Five Stooges 40-16, Corgy Crockets 38-18, Cameron & Cousins 30-26, The Avengers 20-36, Strikers 16-40, Fab 5: 14-42, Controller Bowers 8-48.
Team High Game and Series: Strike Tank (615) 1763. Boys High Game and Series: Jackson Carteaux (147) 435. Girls High Game and Series: Keraghan Blind (161), Madalyn Kreamer 387. Other top scores: Owen Barenthin (127) 340, Blayne Buckner (138) 339, Owen Krueger (127) 324, Cameron Coursel (116) 296, Madalyn Kreamer (159), Joci Brooks (123) 359, Keraghan Blind 348, Baylie Dilts (134) 340, Rylie Dilts (125) 339.
10:00 JMS LEAGUE
Team Standings: Anti-Fortnite 40-16, Not Quite Rite 38-18, Zed Leplin 36-20, LaPorte Wreckers 32-24, No Names 30-26, Yahtzee 26-30, Save The Turtles 26-30, Team Pivot 20-36, Pin Destroyers 18-38, The Sloths 14-34.
Team High Game and Series: Yahtzee (939) 2650. Boys High Game and Series: Luke Ruminski (256), Ian Gradi 636. Girls High Game and Series: Kendel Coursel (223), Kennedy Phelps 553. Other top scores: Ian Gradi (224), Johnathon Anderson Jr. (225) 592, Luke Ruminski 583, Tyler Johnson (227) 567, Collin Fisher 552, Ben Brooks (219), Kennedy Phelps (222), Kendel Coursel 531, Krystal Hannon (156) 393, Kyliegh Nixon (138) 387, Camaron Stone (137) 374.
SCREWBALLS MIXED LEAGUE
Team Standings: Up and Coming 40-8, Dicken’s Cider 38-10, Kenny’s Krew 34-14, Banging 10: 32-16, Ten Pin Puzzlers 32-16, 4 Balls 2 Gutters 32-16, Untouchables 32-16, Fat Mafia 28-20, Hoosiers 28-20, Titanic Swimteam 28-20, Beards & Boobs 26-22, 3 Men & A Lady 26-22, Rock Shop 24-24, SFP 22-26, Easy Co 18-30, Ump Yours 18-30, Field Graphics 16-32, Misfits 16-32, Team 24: 16-24, Team 10: 14-34, Spares R Us 12-36, Where’s My Drink? 12-36, Beers & Bottles 12-36, Team 23: 6-42.
Team High Game and Series: Dicken’s Cider (794), Rock Shop 2226. Men’s High Game and Series: Ron Jonas (279), Scott Baker 699. Women’s High Game and Series: Payge Hines (206), Jessica Bruce 537. Other top scores: Mark Crowe 665, Chad Rock 660, Matt Rock 648, Brock Gakle 646, Doug Walter (268), Ryan Dove (256).
Honor Roll
Oct. 13-Oct. 19
MEN
Robert Fulwider 767
Austin Hagy 756
Jerry Korleski 748
Corey Kramer 746
Chad Rock 745/660
Chris Taylor 737
Ralph Harmon Jr. 734
Ron Jonas 734
Josh Trim 727
Kevin Pakuszewski 724
Rick Podkul 724
Steve Kegebein 718
Dan Snyder 718
John Gakle Jr. 716
Chuck Noel Jr. 709
Mark Malstaff 707
Kory Lyles 702
Matt Rock 700/661/648/644
Rusty Brinker 700
Brian Rock 699/672
Scott Baker 699
Jerry James 685
Toby Kraus 684/667
Bob Urban 683/670
John Giggy 683
Andrew Muller 682
Greg Tompach 681
Brian Aga 679/659
Shaun Harmon 678
Brandon Purkal 676
Dave Knoll 675
Sean Biehl 674
John Thode 671
Erik Gakle 669
Jammie Downs 666
Mark Crowe 665/651
Gary Poe 665
Travis McKinney 660
Dale Weeks 660
James Metcalf 659
Jason Marshall 653
Andy Coulter 648
Josh Dresbaugh 648
Russ Klosinski 648
Keith Gakle 647
Brock Gakle 646
Dylan Matthews 644
Kevin Menke 641
Mike Freese 638
Tony Wawok 638
Jerry Scrivnor 637
Ian Gradi (Y) 636
Jon Nebelung Sr. 633
Dale Uhlemann 633
Tim Lisak 631
WOMEN
Irene Williams 630
Jacque Pitrowski 620
Kelli Davis Metcalf 618
Brenda Lullenberg 600
Norlynn Stahnke 590
Alissa Rhoads 585
Holly Keller 574
Missie Loomis 567/527
Tracey Duszynski 565
Kennedy Phelps (Y) 553
Jacki Henry 543
Nancy Jorgenson 542
Jessica Bruce 537
Kendel Coursel (Y) 531
