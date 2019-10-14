Casey's Lanes

10:00 BUMPER LEAGUE

Team Standings: The Monkey Bowlers 32-10, Miraculous 26-16, The Force 22-20, Hot Dogs 4-38.

Team High Game and Series: Miraculous (136) 270. Boys High Game and Series: Tommy Taylor (66) 123. Girls High Game and Series: Viola Hobson (77)147. Other top scores: Jace Gakle (61) 120, Ryder Duschek (60) 119, Jolie Carteaux (56) 110.

10:00 PREP LEAGUE

Team Standings: Hurricane Tortilla 52-4, Strike Tank 46-10, Five Stooges 40-16, Corgy Crockets 38-18, Cameron & Cousins 30-26, The Avengers 20-36, Strikers 16-40, Fab 5: 14-42, Controller Bowers 8-48.

Team High Game and Series: Strike Tank (615) 1763. Boys High Game and Series: Jackson Carteaux (147) 435. Girls High Game and Series: Keraghan Blind (161), Madalyn Kreamer 387. Other top scores: Owen Barenthin (127) 340, Blayne Buckner (138) 339, Owen Krueger (127) 324, Cameron Coursel (116) 296, Madalyn Kreamer (159), Joci Brooks (123) 359, Keraghan Blind 348, Baylie Dilts (134) 340, Rylie Dilts (125) 339.

10:00 JMS LEAGUE

Team Standings: Anti-Fortnite 40-16, Not Quite Rite 38-18, Zed Leplin 36-20, LaPorte Wreckers 32-24, No Names 30-26, Yahtzee 26-30, Save The Turtles 26-30, Team Pivot 20-36, Pin Destroyers 18-38, The Sloths 14-34.

Team High Game and Series: Yahtzee (939) 2650. Boys High Game and Series: Luke Ruminski (256), Ian Gradi 636. Girls High Game and Series: Kendel Coursel (223), Kennedy Phelps 553. Other top scores: Ian Gradi (224), Johnathon Anderson Jr. (225) 592, Luke Ruminski 583, Tyler Johnson (227) 567, Collin Fisher 552, Ben Brooks (219), Kennedy Phelps (222), Kendel Coursel 531, Krystal Hannon (156) 393, Kyliegh Nixon (138) 387, Camaron Stone (137) 374.

SCREWBALLS MIXED LEAGUE

Team Standings: Up and Coming 40-8, Dicken’s Cider 38-10, Kenny’s Krew 34-14, Banging 10: 32-16, Ten Pin Puzzlers 32-16, 4 Balls 2 Gutters 32-16, Untouchables 32-16, Fat Mafia 28-20, Hoosiers 28-20, Titanic Swimteam 28-20, Beards & Boobs 26-22, 3 Men & A Lady 26-22, Rock Shop 24-24, SFP 22-26, Easy Co 18-30, Ump Yours 18-30, Field Graphics 16-32, Misfits 16-32, Team 24: 16-24, Team 10: 14-34, Spares R Us 12-36, Where’s My Drink? 12-36, Beers & Bottles 12-36, Team 23: 6-42.

Team High Game and Series: Dicken’s Cider (794), Rock Shop 2226. Men’s High Game and Series: Ron Jonas (279), Scott Baker 699. Women’s High Game and Series: Payge Hines (206), Jessica Bruce 537. Other top scores: Mark Crowe 665, Chad Rock 660, Matt Rock 648, Brock Gakle 646, Doug Walter (268), Ryan Dove (256).

Honor Roll

Oct. 13-Oct. 19

MEN

Robert Fulwider 767

Austin Hagy 756

Jerry Korleski 748

Corey Kramer 746

Chad Rock 745/660

Chris Taylor 737

Ralph Harmon Jr. 734

Ron Jonas 734

Josh Trim 727

Kevin Pakuszewski 724

Rick Podkul 724

Steve Kegebein 718

Dan Snyder 718

John Gakle Jr. 716

Chuck Noel Jr. 709

Mark Malstaff 707

Kory Lyles 702

Matt Rock 700/661/648/644

Rusty Brinker 700

Brian Rock 699/672

Scott Baker 699

Jerry James 685

Toby Kraus 684/667

Bob Urban 683/670

John Giggy 683

Andrew Muller 682

Greg Tompach 681

Brian Aga 679/659

Shaun Harmon 678

Brandon Purkal 676

Dave Knoll 675

Sean Biehl 674

John Thode 671

Erik Gakle 669

Jammie Downs 666

Mark Crowe 665/651

Gary Poe 665

Travis McKinney 660

Dale Weeks 660

James Metcalf 659

Jason Marshall 653

Andy Coulter 648

Josh Dresbaugh 648

Russ Klosinski 648

Keith Gakle 647

Brock Gakle 646

Dylan Matthews 644

Kevin Menke 641

Mike Freese 638

Tony Wawok 638

Jerry Scrivnor 637

Ian Gradi (Y) 636

Jon Nebelung Sr. 633

Dale Uhlemann 633

Tim Lisak 631

WOMEN

Irene Williams 630

Jacque Pitrowski 620

Kelli Davis Metcalf 618

Brenda Lullenberg 600

Norlynn Stahnke 590

Alissa Rhoads 585

Holly Keller 574

Missie Loomis 567/527

Tracey Duszynski 565

Kennedy Phelps (Y) 553

Jacki Henry 543

Nancy Jorgenson 542

Jessica Bruce 537

Kendel Coursel (Y) 531

