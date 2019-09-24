Casey's Lanes
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED LEAGUE
Team Standings: All or Nothing 26-6, BLNW 24-8, Elkins Taxidermy 22-10, TFB 18-14, Cub Fanatics 15-17, Bowl Movements 11-21, I Don’t Care 10-22.
Team High Game and Series: BLNW (960) 2751.
Men’s High Game and Series: Travis McKinney (249)713. Women’s High Game & Series: Michelle Kaczmarek (172) 461.
10:00 BUMPER LEAGUE
Team Standings: The Monkey Bowlers 20-4, Miraculous 14-10, The Force 10-14, Hot Dogs 4-20.
Team High Game and Series: The Monkey Bowlers (141) 280.
Boys High Game and Series: Jace Gakle (79) 156.
Girls High Game and Series: Jolie Carteaux (70) 127.
Other top scores: Tommy Taylor (59) 112, Landon Slone (55) 106, Viola Hobson (64) 118.
10:00 PREP LEAGUE
Team Standings: Shark Tank 30-2, Hurricane Tortilla 28-4, Five Stooges 22-10, Corgy Crockets 18-14, Cameron & Cousins 16-16, Strikers 14-18, The Avengers 12-20, Fab 5: 12-20, Controller Bowler 8-24.
Team High Game and Series: Strike Tank (591) 1714.
Boys High Game and Series: Owen Krueger (169) 463.
Girls High Game and Series: Madalyn Kreamer (126), Baylie Dilts (126), Keraghan Blind 333.
Other top scores: Jackson Carteaux (126) 365, Deston Heichel (127) 329, Owen Barenthin (118) 326, Blayne Buckner (109) 290, Keraghan Blind (124), Baylie Dilts 304, Rylie Dilts (114) 298, Joci Brooks (114) 293, Madalyn Kreamer 285, Ameilya Kinsey (104), Sadie Blair (90).
10:00 JMS LEAGUE
Team Standings: No Names 28-4, Not Quite Rite 22-10, Pin Destroyers 18-14, Yahtzee 16-16, Anti-Fortnite 16-16, Zed Leplin 16-16, LaPorte Wreckers 14-18, Team Pivot 12-20, Save The Turtles 12-20, The Sloths 6-18.
Team High Game and Series: Yahtzee (843) 2504.
Boys High Game and Series: Jayden Scrivnor (224) 589.
Girls High Game ans Series: Kennedy Phelps (189) 490.
Other top scores: Ian Gradi 536, Ben Brooks (221) 531, Collin Fisher (200) 524, Luke Ruminski (204) 521, Bailey Moore (192), Krystal Hannon (160) 378, Olivia Stone (132) 356, Heather Giggy (140) 349, Kyleigh Nixon 345, Allison Hohalek (136).
SCREWBALLS MIXED LEAGUE
Team Standings: Dicken’s Cider 20-4, UP & Coming 20-4, Untouchables 20-4, Where’s My Drink? 18-6, Banging 10: 16-8, Team 20: 16-8, Ten Pin Puzzlers 16-8, Kenny’s Krew 14-10, Rock Shop 14-10, Titanic Swimteam 14-10, 4 Balls 2 Gutters 14-10, 3 Men & A Lady 14-10, Beers & Bottles 10-14, Beards & Boobs 10-14, Team 24: 10-6, Ump Yours 10-14, Misfits 8-16, SFP 8-16, Hoosiers 8-16, Easy Co. 6-18, Spares R Us 4-20, Field Graphics 4-20, Team 10: 0-24, Team 23: 0-24.
Team High Game and Series: Rock Shop (900), Dicken’s Cider 2472.
Men’s High Game and Series: Ron Jonas (279) 764.
Women’s High Game and Series: Kristy Hughes (259), Payge Hines 668.
Other top scores: Scott Baker (277) 730, Matt Rock (269).714, Toby Kraus (257) 708, Mark Crowe (253) 698, Chad Rock 637, Josh Freese 635, Ryan Dove 631, Payge Hines (244), Kristy Hughes 643, Megan Hannon (222) 588, Debra Germain (210), Jessica Bruce (206).
Casey's Lanes Honor Roll
Sept. 15-Sept. 21
MEN
Kevin Pakuszewski 789/680
Travis McKinney 763/713
Toby Kraus 761/708/677
Billy Robinson 755
Ron Jonas 747/764
Ryan Ochall 745
Scott Baker 730
Tyler Napier 726/651
Tim Lisak 722
Ryan Basinger 718
Johnny Gakle 718
Brendon Purkal 714
Matt Rock 714
Chad Rock 706/637
Bob Bartmess 703
Chuck Noel Jr. 701
Rick Podkul 701
Dan Snyder 701
Brian Rock 700/673
Adam Howland 699
Johnny Giggy 698/696
Mark Crowe 698/657
Jeff Greenlaw 695
Keith Gakle 691
Brian Aga 678
Ken Cook 678
BJ Matzke 672
Dale Weeks 669
Jerry Korleski 667
Bill Loving 666
Jon Nebelung Sr. 665
Austin Adams 660
Alan Germain 660
James Metcalf 656
John Thode 654
Dave Knoll 653
Robert Fulwider 652
Mike Freese 651
Mark Malstaff 649
Corey VanLoon 640
Josh Trim 638
Jake Dockery 636
Josh Freese 635
Aaron Skibinski 635
Ryan Dove 631
Andy Ragland 631
Daryl Weimer 631
WOMEN
Kristy Hughes 701
Payge Hines 668
Kristy Hughes 643
Missie Loomis 626
Jennifer Craft 608
Megan Hannon 588
Jacque Pitrowski 564
Kelli Davis Metcalf 560
Margaret Stambaugh 556
Norlynn Stahnke 550
Brandi Collins 548
Kenda Skibinski 538
Rosalie Jacobs 531
Danielle Dresbaugh 529
