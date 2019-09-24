Casey's Lanes

FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED LEAGUE

Team Standings: All or Nothing 26-6, BLNW 24-8, Elkins Taxidermy 22-10, TFB 18-14, Cub Fanatics 15-17, Bowl Movements 11-21, I Don’t Care 10-22.

Team High Game and Series: BLNW (960) 2751.

Men’s High Game and Series: Travis McKinney (249)713. Women’s High Game & Series: Michelle Kaczmarek (172) 461.

10:00 BUMPER LEAGUE

Team Standings: The Monkey Bowlers 20-4, Miraculous 14-10, The Force 10-14, Hot Dogs 4-20.

Team High Game and Series: The Monkey Bowlers (141) 280.

Boys High Game and Series: Jace Gakle (79) 156.

Girls High Game and Series: Jolie Carteaux (70) 127.

Other top scores: Tommy Taylor (59) 112, Landon Slone (55) 106, Viola Hobson (64) 118.

10:00 PREP LEAGUE

Team Standings: Shark Tank 30-2, Hurricane Tortilla 28-4, Five Stooges 22-10, Corgy Crockets 18-14, Cameron & Cousins 16-16, Strikers 14-18, The Avengers 12-20, Fab 5: 12-20, Controller Bowler 8-24.

Team High Game and Series: Strike Tank (591) 1714.

Boys High Game and Series: Owen Krueger (169) 463.

Girls High Game and Series: Madalyn Kreamer (126), Baylie Dilts (126), Keraghan Blind 333.

Other top scores: Jackson Carteaux (126) 365, Deston Heichel (127) 329, Owen Barenthin (118) 326, Blayne Buckner (109) 290, Keraghan Blind (124), Baylie Dilts 304, Rylie Dilts (114) 298, Joci Brooks (114) 293, Madalyn Kreamer 285, Ameilya Kinsey (104), Sadie Blair (90).

10:00 JMS LEAGUE

Team Standings: No Names 28-4, Not Quite Rite 22-10, Pin Destroyers 18-14, Yahtzee 16-16, Anti-Fortnite 16-16, Zed Leplin 16-16, LaPorte Wreckers 14-18, Team Pivot 12-20, Save The Turtles 12-20, The Sloths 6-18.

Team High Game and Series: Yahtzee (843) 2504.

Boys High Game and Series: Jayden Scrivnor (224) 589.

Girls High Game ans Series: Kennedy Phelps (189) 490.

Other top scores: Ian Gradi 536, Ben Brooks (221) 531, Collin Fisher (200) 524, Luke Ruminski (204) 521, Bailey Moore (192), Krystal Hannon (160) 378, Olivia Stone (132) 356, Heather Giggy (140) 349, Kyleigh Nixon 345, Allison Hohalek (136).

SCREWBALLS MIXED LEAGUE

Team Standings: Dicken’s Cider 20-4, UP & Coming 20-4, Untouchables 20-4, Where’s My Drink? 18-6, Banging 10: 16-8, Team 20: 16-8, Ten Pin Puzzlers 16-8, Kenny’s Krew 14-10, Rock Shop 14-10, Titanic Swimteam 14-10, 4 Balls 2 Gutters 14-10, 3 Men & A Lady 14-10, Beers & Bottles 10-14, Beards & Boobs 10-14, Team 24: 10-6, Ump Yours 10-14, Misfits 8-16, SFP 8-16, Hoosiers 8-16, Easy Co. 6-18, Spares R Us 4-20, Field Graphics 4-20, Team 10: 0-24, Team 23: 0-24.

Team High Game and Series: Rock Shop (900), Dicken’s Cider 2472.

Men’s High Game and Series: Ron Jonas (279) 764.

Women’s High Game and Series: Kristy Hughes (259), Payge Hines 668.

Other top scores: Scott Baker (277) 730, Matt Rock (269).714, Toby Kraus (257) 708, Mark Crowe (253) 698, Chad Rock 637, Josh Freese 635, Ryan Dove 631, Payge Hines (244), Kristy Hughes 643, Megan Hannon (222) 588, Debra Germain (210), Jessica Bruce (206).

Casey's Lanes Honor Roll

Sept. 15-Sept. 21

MEN

Kevin Pakuszewski 789/680

Travis McKinney 763/713

Toby Kraus 761/708/677

Billy Robinson 755

Ron Jonas 747/764

Ryan Ochall 745

Scott Baker 730

Tyler Napier 726/651

Tim Lisak 722

Ryan Basinger 718

Johnny Gakle 718

Brendon Purkal 714

Matt Rock 714

Chad Rock 706/637

Bob Bartmess 703

Chuck Noel Jr. 701

Rick Podkul 701

Dan Snyder 701

Brian Rock 700/673

Adam Howland 699

Johnny Giggy 698/696

Mark Crowe 698/657

Jeff Greenlaw 695

Keith Gakle 691

Brian Aga 678

Ken Cook 678

BJ Matzke 672

Dale Weeks 669

Jerry Korleski 667

Bill Loving 666

Jon Nebelung Sr. 665

Austin Adams 660

Alan Germain 660

James Metcalf 656

John Thode 654

Dave Knoll 653

Robert Fulwider 652

Mike Freese 651

Mark Malstaff 649

Corey VanLoon 640

Josh Trim 638

Jake Dockery 636

Josh Freese 635

Aaron Skibinski 635

Ryan Dove 631

Andy Ragland 631

Daryl Weimer 631

WOMEN

Kristy Hughes 701

Payge Hines 668

Kristy Hughes 643

Missie Loomis 626

Jennifer Craft 608

Megan Hannon 588

Jacque Pitrowski 564

Kelli Davis Metcalf 560

Margaret Stambaugh 556

Norlynn Stahnke 550

Brandi Collins 548

Kenda Skibinski 538

Rosalie Jacobs 531

Danielle Dresbaugh 529

