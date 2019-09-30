Casey's Lanes
M&M LADIES LEAGUE
Team Standings: Scrubs 20-12, Lucky Strikers 20-12, High Voltage 20-12, Michiana Insurance 18-14, Four Sinners & A Saint 16-16, Split Queens 12-20, Sparemakers 12-20, Night of Fun 10-22.
Team High Game and Series: Scrubs (916) 2521.
Women’s High Game and Series: Brenda Lullenburg (234), Brittney Murray 601.
Other top scores: Brittney Murray (229), Brenda Lullenberg 594, Alissa Rhoads (215) 566, Holly Keller (226) 556, Kelly Grage 552, Norlynn Stahnke 547, Jennifer Craft (211) 536, Kelly Grage (201), Margaret Stambaugh (201).
MADISON MENS LEAGUE
Team Standings: AH Inc 28-12, D’s Pro Shop 22-18, Ford Construction 21-19, Darkside 21-19, IPW 20-20, J&L 18-22, Brooklyn Baggers 18-22, Country Club 12-28.
Team High Game and Series: D’s Pro Shop (1163) 3308.
Men’s High Game and Series: Jerry James (279)774.
Other top scores: Scott Baker 729, Ryan Basinger 686, Tyler Napier 684, Bill Loving 681, Jason Gosciniak 666, Russ Kleine III 646, Corey VanLoon (260).
TOM’S ELECTRIC MENS LEAGUE
Team Standings: Rock’s Pro Shop 26-6, Bowler Boyz 22-10, Jim’s Posse 20-12, Harmon’s 2: 16-16, Blake Insurance 16-16, Snots Raiders 12-20, Harmon Expert Auto 10-2, Aunt Bea’s Beaver 6-26.
Team High Game and Series: Rock’s Pro Shop (1142), Bowler Boyz 3195.
Men’s High Game and Series: Jerry Korleski (290), Rick Lambert 739.
Other top scores: Rick Lambert (279), Mark Crowe (258) 737, Jerry Korleski 728, Chad Rock (280) 717, Ron Jonas (268) 698, Brian Aga 687, Steve Kegebein 655, Adam Harmon 648, Gary Everly 641, Keith Gakle 639, Ken Cook (258) 632, Brian Rock (256) 630.
