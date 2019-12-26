Living life to its fullest

Baseball was where Don Larsen attained fame, but it wasn’t even the best sport for the multi-talented athlete who grew up in Michigan City.
“I was a lot better at basketball than I was baseball,” Larsen said recently from his home in Haden Lake, Idaho. “Indiana’s a basketball state and I was going to play basketball in college but I talked myself out of it.”
The decision for Larsen had little to do with athletics and everything to do with academics.
“I was not a good student,” said Larsen, who held hoops scholarships to St. Mary’s (Calif.) and Oregon. “It would have been a waste of time. I made the right choice.”
At the age of 17, Larsen signed a contract with the St. Louis Browns shortly after graduating from Point Loma High school in San Diego, where the family had moved three years earlier in 1944.
“My dad (James) had to sign because I was a minor,” Larsen said.
In July of ‘47, he reported to Class C Aberdeen in South Dakota, the start of a career that lasted until 1968. While the overall won-loss numbers were 81-91, Larsen gained acclaim in the post-season, pitching in the World Series four straight years (1955-58) for the Yankees and in 1962 with the Giants. He is best known for throwing the only perfect game in the World Series in 1956, and, as fate would have it, he was the winning pitcher for the Giants exactly six years against the Yankees, his fifth World Series victory.
“Everything worked out,” Larsen said.
Even at the age of 90, Larsen has fond recollections of his time in Michigan City.
“I enjoyed my time there very much,” he said, remembering a steel mill and a glove factory. “I had some great friends growing up. It wasn’t a great, big place. We just tried to be a part of the area. We never had a (baseball) league in Michigan City. The kids just all got together and had fun. I enjoyed the outdoors very much. We had family in South Bend and people from Chicago would come there, enjoying the beach. There was big-time sports very close by.”
James Larsen, a jeweler, ran the American Legion boxing program, and was able to get his son a job at old Ames Field, where he once saw a retired Babe Ruth put on a hitting exhibition.
“He smoked quite a few out there,” Larsen said. “We’d be lucky to make 25 cents a day. We’d spend the day at the movies. It was nickel to get in, a nickel for popcorn and a nickel for a couple of burgers.”
Larsen, who attended St. Mary’s and Elston, also watched Satchel Paige pitch and the Benton Harbor, Mich.-based House of David traveling team play at Ames. The lanky kid inherited his baseball talent from his dad, who always made the time to play catch after work.
“He was a fair player,” Larsen said. “I really enjoyed those times with my father. We’d play any place, back yard or front, a vacant lot, wherever we could do something. We didn’t have too much. We had a root cellar and my mom sold huckleberries out of a wagon. We didn’t have money to spend. Our equipment wasn’t that good. We’d tape bats together. We didn’t have all the facilities there are today. You just did the best with what you’ve got. We just worked hard and had good, clean fun.”
Salmon fishing on Lake Michigan was a popular activity for Larsen, who has gotten back to those roots in Idaho. He also spent plenty of time at the YMCA, which had a pool, a basketball court and an inside running track. His athletic prowess stood out in about anything he tried. He earned a medal in an archery contest and won a city ping pong title in 1944, the newspaper account referring to Larsen as a speedy ball hawk.’
“Apparently, his grandmother had an early appreciation of his (baseball) skills and followed his career from the start,” Larsen’s personal assistant Don Keefe said.
In a time of greater specialization among kids in sports, Larsen advocates doing as much as you can as long as you can.
“I played everything,” he said. “Why limit it? Try them all. I liked it, so I just kept on doing it. Enjoy yourself and have fun with your buddies. Play ball, go to school when you can afford it. You’ve got to get your education, have that background. That’s the best way to do it.”
While time and illness have slowed Larsen’s pace, he still goes to baseball events as he is able, while getting in plenty of fishing on the lake, where his home overlooks Windy Bay.
Shortly after returning from his annual August trip to St. Louis to attend the annual St. Louis Browns Historical Society gathering, Larsen was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. According to his son Scott, he immediately began a rigorous program of radiation therapy through Cancer Care Northwest and recently completed that treatment regime. He and wife Corrine celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary Dec. 7.
“Don Larsen has brought the same determination and competitive spirit to this challenge that he brought to his many years playing professional baseball,” Keefe said. “He just will not give up.”
