Like a fish to water

La PORTE — It’s a moment Abie Wiencek has been pointing toward all season.
Now the gifted La Porte freshman swimmer is hoping to seize it.
Wiencek is optimistic heading into today’s Duneland Athletic Conference Meet at Crown Point, where she’ll square off against not only some of the elite swimmers in the DAC, but some of the premier swimmers in the state.
She’s seeded third in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, events she loves to do.
“I’m nervous but I’m excited, too, because at our other meets there’s been competition, but there’s not been a lot of competition,” Wiencek said. “Now it’s the fastest girls and we’re all in one heat racing. I’m really excited for that.”
So far this season, Wiencek has piled up countless first places and has just been challenged in a handful of meets in her primary events, helping the Slicers to a stalwart campaign.
The ninth-grader is looking to guide her team in the uber-competitive DAC Meet, where she recognizes the team’s focus will be on cohesion and support.
“We’re just looking to come together and be together as a team,” Wiencek said. “Everyone just cheers for everyone and if you do good, then that’s great. We’re not really looking to win the event as a team, because unfortunately the teams in our conference are extremely good.”
At the same time, Wiencek is concentrating on keeping her high position in each of her two individual events.
“I would love to either maintain my third seeding, or improve if I could,” she said. “I’m really going to push it and just try, because I really want to place high. I feel like this is going to be a good preview of the sectional and that’s where it all matters.”
The sectional will be on Feb. 6 and 8 at Valparaiso.
Third-year La Porte coach John Doty has seen Wiencek’s steady progression and thinks keeping her composure will be especially pivotal today in the conference meet.
“The biggest thing is going to be making sure she stays focused,” Doty said. “While she’s done big meets in the past, this is her first big high school meet, so it’s going to be a little new for her. I have the utmost confidence in her ability to swim.
Once she gets in the water, it’s going to be amazing, but it’s easy to get caught up in the atmosphere of these big championship meets. As long as she gets her time to focus before her races, she’s going to do great.”
To begin the season, Wiencek became an instant force in her first prep campaign. She racked up first place after first place and seemed more like an upperclassmen in the pool than a freshman.
Wiencek captured first place in the 50 free in a meet against powerhouse Chesterton on Jan. 9.
Besides all her success in individual events, she’s been a part of numerous winning relays as well. “I love the team aspect,” Wiencek said. “I love all the girls. We’re all so close.”
In addition to all her swimming prowess, Wiencek has been influential in shaping the La Porte’s collective mindset.
“Abie has been a great contribution to the team,” Doty said. “She’s competitive and understands the power of believing in your own ability and I’ve seen her spread that through the team. So often people can get down on themselves and lose the self confidence that is so needed in a sport like ours, and she’s been able to foster that self pride in several swimmers, which is something I struggled trying to get across to them.”
To gear up for the high school year in the offseason, Wiencek swam twice a day, plus some sort of workout almost every day. She previously competed on club teams with Mako Swim Team in Valpo and with Irish Aquatics in South Bend.
Out of the pool, Wiencek is involved with Girls Reserves (GR) and also thrives in the classroom.
She mainly receives ‘A’ and ‘B’ grades and is enrolled in all honors classes.
“I generally try hard in school and I try to do good,” Wiencek said. “Sometimes it gets very overwhelming and I have to step away from swimming for a night and focus on school, because school is very important.”
Wiencek began competitive swimming when she was 6 with the La Porte YMCA team.
She loved the water immediately and wanted to be in the water constantly, but hated wearing a life jacket. As a result, her grandfather constructed a little contraption in the pool so Wiencek could be in the water and at least enjoy the pool without wearing a life jacket.
“I’ve just always been in the water,” she said. “There’s not a time I can remember when I wasn’t.”
