Lessons learned

MICHIGAN CITY — Mike Tsugawa wasn't expecting a monumental upset of La Porte Tuesday afternoon.
Instead, the Michigan City boys tennis coach made sure his team did all the necessary things to learn how to compete in the Duneland Athletic Conference during the Slicers' 5-0 sweep of the Wolves.
Tsugawa stressed that making the right decisions, playing sound defense and not giving away points were what he wanted to see his team accomplish in the Wolves' first conference matchup of the year.
"Duneland tennis is just different; it's a really talented league," he said. "This will serve as a good barometer for what we need to do going forward. If you're winning every match 5-0 against mediocre teams, you're not learning much. But by playing teams as talented as La Porte, you can learn and improve a lot more."
The epitome of this mentality was shown when the No. 1 singles match was announced. The Slicers' star senior, Andy Emmons, was slated to play against Ryan Cuma — an unproven freshman Tsugawa put ahead of senior co-captain Connor Reynolds at the beginning of the season.
Tsugawa has a lot of hope for Cuma, as he's primed to be the face of the Wolves' tennis program in years to come. But beating one of the best players in the area in Emmons is far too high an expectation for many, let alone a freshman yet to play a match in the Duneland Conference.
While playing a match against Emmons can be frustrating, it served as the best lesson Cuma could possibly receive.
Although Cuma didn't win a game against Emmons, Tsugawa liked what he saw throughout from his freshman. He made the right decisions in a vast majority of situations, but was simply overpowered by one of the league's best players.
"It's so tough as a freshman to play No. 1 in the DAC and take the sort of pounding he's going to get," said La Porte coach Don Varda. "But I'm all for Ryan. I thought he played well and I think he's going to have a great career at Michigan City. He's worked hard and I'm a big fan of him. I hope he does really well."
On his side, Varda was especially pleased with his No. 3 singles player, Graham Siefker. The Slicers' regular No. 2 singles player, Tristan Poe, injured his shoulder this past weekend in Logansport, forcing Varda to slot in a replacement at the third singles position.
Enter Siefker, who dominated his match in straight sets and was the first player off the court Tuesday.
"I was really, really pleased with Graham at 3-singles," Varda said. "He's just done a nice job filling in. He's a great competitor."
La Porte will be back in action Thursday as it travels to Lake Central, while Michigan City will try to bounce back on the road against Griffith on Thursday.
