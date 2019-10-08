Learning from talent

La PORTE — While New Prairie sophomore Nick Boyd wore his white and navy blue tennis uniform, his teammates wore street clothes ranging from various-colored hoodies to khaki shorts.
They typically all wear the same thing when Boyd plays, but Monday afternoon was different. The Cougars' top boys tennis player had a match against the top Marquette single, Sean Bardol. But for the first time in his two years of high school tennis, Boyd was playing more for himself than for New Prairie.
The Cougars fell to favored La Porte, 3-2, in the sectional last week, eliminating them from postseason play. But Boyd won a very closely-contested match against the Slicers' star senior, Andy Emmons, allowing him to continue playing in the No. 1 singles tournament.
While Boyd's team isn't competing anymore, he's not alone out there.
"It sucks that we (as a team) aren't in it anymore," Boyd said. "It's really weird playing individually with the rest of my team out of it. But all my boys were here supporting me today, which was awesome. It was cool seeing all the guys come out there, so I still got that kind of energy like I'm playing for a team. It's a great group, and ever since (we won sectionals for the first time in school history) last year, we've gotten closer and closer."
Surely, Boyd's teammates will come out this afternoon to cheer on their friend as he goes up against Chesterton's top player. Advancing far in sectionals is a daunting task for a sophomore, but Boyd relishes the learning opportunity that playing all these talented individuals presents.
"It's really fun," he said. "It's really cool to get that recognition and get that experience as an underclassman. It's really going to help me out my junior and senior year when I have those high expectations. I'm getting a lot of really great experience right now."
Consistently playing against top-tier competition is something Boyd is especially looking forward to, especially since he didn't get many opportunities to do so in the regular season. Often times, he would go weeks in between playing against challenging opponents, making it more difficult to improve his game. Because of that, Boyd can't wait to constantly see some solid competition.
Playing more talented opponents, however, puts preparing mentally and physically at much more of a premium. It's something most players might see as somewhat of a drag, but Boyd loves that aspect of tennis.
"It's honestly really cool to have to be super focused every match," Boyd said. "During the regular season, I'll admit, it can get pretty relaxed. But playing against really talented guys keeps me focused and in the zone. It's really fun. It keeps you in a groove, too. It keeps you hitting against hard shots and all that. Usually it takes a game or two to adjust from playing the worse competition to then playing those better players right after, so it's definitelly an advantage to keep playing better guys and hard competition."
As for how Boyd will prepare for his upcoming sectional match, it's all about simplicity.
"I really want to just keep hitting and keep hitting against some hard shots," he said. "I also really want to come out and watch (my opponent) and keep focusing on what I want to do mentally to win."
Boyd's mindset and preparation exudes a maturity that most underclassmen don't have, but that's what separates him from the crowd. Most underclassmen aren't a reigning sectional champion's No. 1 player, let alone the leader of that team.
With that being said, it's no surprise Boyd's teammates showed up to support him Monday afternoon. They'll be there today, too, and for the foreseeable future that is Boyd's individual playoff run.
