Late Trojans 3 sinks Slicers

CHESTERTON — Leading by two with about 15 seconds to go, Nyla Asad released wide open to the basket off the inbound pass.
If Asad converts, La Porte goes up four and the game is all but over. But Asad’s lay-up rimmed out giving Chesterton one last shot.
“When you’re on a five-game winning streak, you probably don’t miss those shots,” Slicers coach Rob Walker said after his team’s third consecutive loss.
Amidst the chaos, Trojans guard Nalani Malackowski would hit Ashley Craycraft on the right wing who drilled what was the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds left in a 46-45 win for Chesterton.
“She’s our leader, our defender, she’s everything,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said of Craycraft. “She’s the head of the snake for us and the girls follow her. When your best player plays hard, it’s hard not to jump in on that.
“She’s fun to watch and she leaves it all on the line. Some kids have motors that go in spurts, but she can do it for 32 minutes and that’s what we asked her to do.”
La Porte compounded its last-second woes when it was ruled for stepping inbounds before passing the ball on its final possession, then couldn’t track down the ball to foul a Chesterton player as time expired.
“It wasn’t like this loss was against a 3-15 team, but you can’t make mistakes and you gotta be better with the basketball and we were in the second half,” Walker said. “We made the extra pass and did all the things we preached about all week in practice and they bought in. We can build off that. Chesterton isn’t 15-3 for no reason.”
Asad led the Slicers (11-7, 2-4) with 17 points, including 12 in the second half. She had her own 8-0 run in the third quarter as the Slicers used a 10-0 spurt to get back in the game.
“I think our kids really answered the call the first three minutes of the third quarter,” Walker said. “We wanted to pressure the ball, and Nyla is really good at that, and we wanted to get the ball in the middle and we did both things really well. We put ourselves in position to win the game and that’s all you can do on the road against a really good team in the (Duneland Athletic Conference).”
Ryin Ott chipped in 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals for La Porte.
“That would have been nice to get that one, but we’ll trade that one for a win next (Friday) against (Michigan) City, that’ll catapult us into sectionals and we’re right there with that sectional group we’re in,” Walker said.
Craycraft led Chesterton (15-3, 5-1) and all scorers with 19 points.
Three for the win
Late Trojans
3 sinks Slicers
