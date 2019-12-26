Late bloomer

La PORTE — Last season, Nyla Asad was simply a role player.
Fast forward one year and the La Porte senior guard has made a total transformation, due in large part to her weight lifting dedication and her arduous offseason regimen.
She went from scoring 5.8 points per game to leading the team with 16.4 points a contest.
Her impact goes far beyond her scoring prowess, however. Asad has drastically improved in several areas this season, aiding the Slicers’ 8-4 record.
“She's hungry,” La Porte coach Rob Walker said. “She's hungry. She's hit the weight room. (La Porte football) coach and strength and conditioning teacher Jeremy Lowery has given a lot of credit to just how hard she's been working in the weight room. He actually came to me and hadn't seen her play basketball, but he said, 'She's a leader in the weight room.' He came to me prior to the season and said, 'Just for how hard work she works in the weight room, she's going to have a breakout year,' and she has.”
Asad doesn't doubt that a renewed determination with lifting weights has bettered her game.
That has helped her not only improve her scoring average, but also increase almost every other statistic.
She's recording 4.9 rebounds per game, to go along with 2.9 steals and 1.1 assists. She's also bettered her shooting percentage a little to 44 percent, besides dramatically increasing her free throw percentage to 73 percent.
“When I take it to the basket, I'm able to fight off defenders better,” Asad said. “And then, lifting the ball and shooting constantly and in drills, it tears down on your arm. So lifting weights really helps a lot.”
In addition to getting stronger, she focused on developing her basketball skills on the court in the summer.
In terms of her offseason regimen, Asad played with La Porte's summer team in June. She then attended a Nike Rise Camp in Chicago for a week in July. During that same time, she also participated in a month-long camp in Chicago featuring only boys where she trained from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“I never had that type of training before, so it was kind of hard to get used to,” she said. “It was about six hours a day. We had time for lunch, but it wasn't really that long. Rest time was very short. We were just going at it all day in the hot gym.”
Asad was the only girl who competed in that event.
“Working with all boys, the competition tried to beat you down, just because you're a female,” Asad said. “You've just got to have that mindset, 'Just because I'm a girl, you don't play like a girl, so don't let them beat up on you and stuff. And just play your game, know your role and get better.' So I thank them for that.”
That has carried her to the present where she's blossomed for the Slicers.
Asad has relished being a leader this campaign.
“Now that I'm a senior, this year I just really had to step up and lead my teammates because they look towards the seniors a lot,” she said. “Being a leader on this team feels so amazing because everybody looks up to you, and when you play well and show that on the court, they look up to you even more.”
Asad has followed 2019 Indiana All-Star Riley Ott as well, who graduated last summer for La Porte and is now playing at Division I Purdue Fort Wayne.
No doubt some of Ott's traits have rubbed off on Asad.
Walker said Asad's best attribute as a player is her desire to excel on the court.
“Her will to win,” he added. “I'd like to see her do more things over the rest of this season. She's been a scorer, but I'd like to see her take better care of the basketball. If she's going to play at the next level, she's probably going to play point guard and she's got to be able to have a higher assist to turnover ratio. And her and I have talked about that and she's taken on the challenge. In practice the other day, her and I talked about it and I said, 'Take responsibility when you make a bad pass,' and she did the other day.”
In regards to the classroom, Asad is a stalwart student, too.
She receives mostly 'A' and 'B' grades and holds a 3.5 grade point average. She's now enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) Government and she previously took AP Psychology, and next semester Asad will take AP U.S. History.
"It can be challenging," Asad said. "It's very time consuming. With basketball, you've got to be able to manage your time."
For extracurricular activities, Asad's involved with the Slicer Yearbook as well as La Porte Student Athletic Council (SAC).
For her future, Asad plans to continue playing basketball in college. She aims to major in Nursing or Pre-Physical Therapy. Asad said she's looking at some schools, including Bethel, IU Northwest, and Eastern Michigan, but she's still working on making a decision.
"Playing basketball at the next level, it would be awesome," she said. "Just furthering my basketball career after leaving my mark at LPHS."
While she recognizes that planning for the future is important, Asad doesn't want to get too far ahead of herself, though.
First, she's primed to guide the Slicers to a productive campaign and hopefully to their first sectional title in three years.
“I just want to make the most of it,” Asad said of her final prep season. “Having fun with my teammates, winning games, most importantly. I really don't care about the points. Yeah, I can score, but I don't care if I score zero points, if we still win the game, then I'm happy. You've only got one senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.