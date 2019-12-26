On Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen threw the first perfect game in the World Series, not allowing a single base runner as the New York Yankees blanked the Brooklyn Dodgers 2-0 in the Game 5 at Yankee Stadium
Some 63 years later, the feat stands alone in the annals of baseball.
“It’s probably the best thing that ever happened to me in baseball,” Larsen said recently from his home in Hayden Lake, Idaho. “I’ll never forget it.”
The moment crystallized the Michigan City native’s place in the sport’s history, a distinction that still brings him acclaim at the age of 90.
“If they don’t, I do,” Larsen said of how often people bring up the subject. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about it. The longer it lasts, the better it is.”
An iconic image of catcher Yogi Berra jumping into Larsen’s arms upon the completion of the feat accompanies the Wikipedia account of the game, but according to Larsen, he thought they were simply celebrating a no-hitter.
“I didn’t know it was a perfect game until a writer told me afterward,” Larsen said. “You never know when you’re out there. I didn’t have a paper and pencil out there keeping track. My mind was on winning the ball game, doing the best I could as long as I could, and hopefully we would win, simple as that.”
Details of the 97-pitch gem remain sharp in Larsen’s mind.
“I’ve never had such good control in my life,” he said. “Yogi said I always put it pretty close to where he wanted it. It seemed easy, but it’s never easy. I don’t care if it’s the Dodgers or whoever. They came after me, not me after them. I just did my job and they didn’t do theirs.”
The only ball-three count came in the first inning to Pee Wee Reese. According to game reports, the closest the Dodgers came to a hit was in the second inning, when Jackie Robinson hit a line drive off third baseman Andy Carey’s glove. The ball caromed to shortstop Gil McDougald, who threw Robinson out by a step. In the fifth, center fielder Mickey Mantle ran down Gil Hodges’ deep fly ball.
“I couldn’t have done it without Yogi,” Larsen said. “He had all the experience with the Dodgers way before I did.”
Larsen recalls a moment during the game when he glanced up at the scoreboard, noticing all the zeroes, and remarked to Mantle, sitting next to him in the dugout, ‘Mick, look at that, wouldn’t that be something?’ Baseball superstition being what it has always been, Mantle walked away and didn’t say anything. While his teammates didn’t want to tempt fate, staying away from Larsen, he wasn’t hung up on potential bad luck.
“It didn’t bother me,” he said. “I was just trying to have a good time, relax myself, keep trying to get one more out. You can’t be perfect all the time. We all make mistakes, it’s hard to work around them all the time. You just never give up.”
The Yankees won the series in seven games. Larsen received the World Series Most Valuable Player Award and the Babe Ruth Award for his perfect game. A few weeks later, he was a guest on the Bob Hope Show with Hollywood stars Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance and William Frawley.
“That was quite a lineup,” Larsen said.
Larsen joked that his appearance on the show was his bonus for the perfect game.
“The Yankees never gave me anything for that, never a cent,” he said. “I didn’t think it was correct, but I didn’t fight it.”
After pitching in two more World Series for the Yankees (1957, 58), Larsen was traded to the Kansas City A’s, the start of a string of moves that also included stops with the White Sox, Giants, Houston Colt 45s (Astros), Orioles and Cubs, where he spent the final two weeks of his major league career. His last baseball was played in San Antonio, from where he was released in July 1968.
“If you didn’t play, you didn’t have a job,” said Larsen, who spent 24 years as a salesman for Unisource in San Jose after his retirement from baseball. “You had to keep your job or people were trying to take your job. That was our living and we worked hard. You had to what you had to do to survive the best you can.”
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing about 225 pounds in his prime, Larsen said he never made $20,000 a season in baseball. While he doesn’t begrudge modern day hurlers like Gerrit Cole signing for $324 million, he wonders what it would have been like to have had just one big contract.
“I shudder to think about it,” he said. “That’s more than I’ve made my whole life. When we retired, we knew we had to go back to work. We didn’t have anything going on. We didn’t have the money to start a business. That’s just the way it goes. I have no complaints. I enjoyed it. I loved the game. It worked out all right.”
In retirement, Larsen has remained active in baseball, attending Yankees Old-Timers Days and St. Louis Browns Historical Society events. In Sept. 2016, he met Eddie Gaedel Society Founder and President Tom Keefe during Gaedel Bobblehead Night at Busch Stadium. The two became close friends and Keefe now works as Larsen’s personal assistant. Even at the age of 90, Larsen remains a magnet for attention.
“People still line up to get his autograph,” Keefe said. “He’s just a great guy who loves baseball and loves interacting with people.”
With Berra’s death in Sept. 2015, Larsen is, fittingly, the last living player from his famed game.
