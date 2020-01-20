MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Other than selling some concessions or working the ticket table, Mya Morrow did a little of everything for LaCrosse in Monday's 52-33 win over Boone Grove in the opening game of the Porter County Conference tournament.
"I try to fill in wherever I'm needed," Morrow said after the victory. "If we're low on rebounds, I try to rebound. If we're low on scoring, I try to score. At the beginning and a little of the second, I was like, 'OK, I can get to the hole easy, so I was getting inside.' It was all inside, then I would go outside."
LaCrosse advanced to meet defending-champion South Central, which comfortably dispatched Westville for the second time in three days, 65-42, in the second quarterfinal.
Morrow tossed in a game-high 15 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists to spark the Tigers (8-11), who never trailed, breaking the game open in the second quarter and pulling away in the second half.
"She's actually somebody who's playing out of position," said LaCrosse coach Chris McGowen, who had to move Morrow, his top assist person and No. 2 rebounder, to the point this season to fill a void. "Whatever we need her to come in and play, she'll step up and do it. She's done it for three years now."
Morrow led the way for a scoring attack that was both balanced in production -- four Tigers in double figures -- and location -- converting both inside and outside.
"We did a good job moving the ball and moving without the ball," McGowen said. "Mya did a great job penetrating and setting up the inside, and Claire (Garwood) did a great job posting up. It's great to have her back. She can play inside or outside. Tonight, she decided to be an inside force."
Garwood, who returned just recently from knee surgery, tossed in 10 points, while Morgan Wozniak provided the perimeter complement, knocking down four 3s.
"Once the first one goes in, I feel it, and it just elevates my whole game," Wozniak said.
"It made me excited," Morrow said.
Wozniak was one off her career-best of five treys in a game, done last year against South Central.
"She's definitely one of those kids who when she makes her first one, she can make four, five, six in a row," McGowen said. "She can get in a rhythm. Having Claire back allows us to do some different things offensively. She's still not 100 percent. She needs to get her legs back, but she brings up our offense."
Kaylee Welkie added 13 points for LaCrosse, which doesn't have a player averaging double figures.
"It's really important," Wozniak said of the spread-out scoring. "If you don't have enough people scoring, everybody can just close in on one person. It gives them another look."
LaCrosse defeated Boone (4-16) in a much closer game, 45-37, on Dec. 20.
"I'm very excited," Morrow said. "We want to see if we can build on our momentum."
Much like Saturday's game, South Central was in control most of the game, withstanding a third-quarter surge from the spirited but outmanned Blackhawks before blowing the game open as Westville ran out of steam.
Four Satellites scored in double figures -- Abbie Tomblin, Faith Biggs and Delanie Gale all had 13 with Amber Wolf adding 11. Freshman Olivia Marks nabbed 10 rebounds, Tomblin made five steals and Wolf handed out four assists.
South Central (14-6) raced to an 8-0 lead on Westville and was up as many as 13 in the first half.
Grace Weston led all scorers with 17 points. Peyton Rodgers notched 10. The Blackhawks (14-5) had Sarah Weston sitting the last 5:07 of the half with three fouls and she managed just six points.
