Last year: 26-4 (14-0 Duneland Athletic Conference), lost to Penn in Class 4A La Porte Sectional semifinal
Key losses: Gillian Santana, Kara Cooper, Reilly Briggs
Key returners: Aniya Kennedy, So. MB/OH; Annalise Warnock, Sr. OH; Paige Conklin, Jr. S; Cheyanne Seymour, Sr. OH; Lexi Joyner, Sr. OPP.
Key newcomers: Kayle Dove, Fr., DS; Halle Seaburg, Jr. S; Justine Talbert, Jr., MB.
Outlook: Despite losing three pivotal players to graduation, the Slicers are optimistic in their returners, and striving to contend in the DAC again after claiming the title last year with a perfect 14-0 record. They're also gunning to win their first sectional since 2016, after falling to Penn the last two seasons. “Our outlook is good,” La Porte coach Cassie Holmquest said. “We lost three three starters, but we have kids who are willing and eager to fill those spots. We're going to be competitive like we always are. I look forward to kind of seeing how we do against some other teams.” To make up for the huge graduation losses, the Slicers are moving some players around. The squad will count on Kennedy's hitting and blocking, Warnock's overall game, Seymour at the net, and Conklin as the setter and defensively. The Slicers ended 2018 with a five-game setback to the Kingsmen, but they're not dwelling on it. “Obviously, that was a pretty disappointing loss for us,” Holmquest said. “This year, we're kind of just pushing that aside. We're starting new. We've got some new people playing some new spots, so that gives us kind of a fresh look for the season.”
