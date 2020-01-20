VALPARAISO — Moments after scoring an overtime takedown to claim a 3-1 victory in the 170-pound weight class final in Saturday's Duneland Athletic Conference tournament, Matt Neff quickly rose to his feet, clinched his fists and let out a guttural bellow.
If anyone didn't know what the championship meant to the La Porte senior before, they certainly did then.
"My sophomore and junior year, winning DAC was out of my reach. The guys were just way better than me," Neff said. "I've been working to achieve this since my sophomore year, so winning this championship really means a lot, especially against my rival and friend."
Neff and Chesterton's Gavin Layman (24-3), who've met a couple times in the offseason and attended a couple clinics together, squared off for the fourth time in the last two years and the first time this season. While Neff has won all four matches, each one has been a grind, much like this one, where an early escape accounted for the only point for the bulk of the match.
"I expected it to be a very close match," Neff said. "I knew from last year, it was going to be low-scoring. I was going to really work to get a takedown and have to ride him out as best I could, not let him ride me out, turn me or make any stupid mistakes. I knew the one who pushed the pace more would be the winner. It could've been either one of us. Anything can happen. I'll be seeing him again, sectionals, maybe even regionals."
It looked like Neff was going to win 1-0 in regulation but he was called for locked hands in the final seconds and the penalty point tied the match, forcing extra time. Neff regrouped, needing little time to score the winner.
"I didn't think it was locked hands personally, but after that, I said, 'OK, stuff like this happens, hold him down, get to overtime, get a solid takedown and win the match,'" Neff said. "My coach says no negative thoughts, only positive, and that's what I did."
By day's end, Neff (30-3) looked like he'd been through some battles, having to stuff plugs up his nose after an errant elbow in his first match caused it to bleed.
"I got hit in the nose a couple times, I just kept catching a hand or something," he said. "It didn't hurt, but it did affect my breathing a little bit."
Slicers coach Louie Kuzdas was happy to see his senior break through to reach the top of the podium.
"As hard as he works, the time he puts in, to finally get some reward, you could tell how much it meant to him," Kuzdas said. "We train to get into overtime. A lot of times, guys get to overtime and they panic. We just had to keep doing what we were doing. I don't think (Layman) threatened as much as we thought. We were the one putting on the pressure, the one going forward. That will help us down the road if we see him again."
Elsewhere for La Porte, freshman Ashton Jackson was third at 106, as was Tyson Nisley at 145.
"Ashton's been pretty consistent all year, he's just lacking a little firepower," Kuzdas said. "That's just maturity, time in the weight room in the offseason. Tyson may come down to 138 for the sectional. He started the year at '38. His weight's been '42, '43, he's all certified. He just wants to see the feel. We're going to find out what he thinks. I hope he goes '38. I think he'd be better off, but if chooses the other, we'll let it ride."
Angillo Mitchell (120) and Collin Bergquist (195) posted fourths. Bergquist was competing in his first tournament after being in concussion protocol dating back to early in the season when he hit his head on the mat at Harrison (West Lafayette).
"(Mitchell)'s right there," Kuzdas said. "He hasn't beaten any really good kids yet, but he's been in the mix. We're just getting (Bergquist) back in there. His conditioning has to come back."
Crown Point topped Chesterton 212.5-203 for the team title. La Porte (115) was seventh and Michigan City (10), which entered six wrestlers, was eighth. Kamare Dunlap scored all of the Wolves' points in finishing fourth at 160.
"This tournament every year, you're going to see multiple state champs, multiple state medalists," Kuzdas said. "For us, we have a lot of young, first-, second-year kids who are just battling. We've got some guys who are pretty talented. Some wrestled well, some didn't wrestle as well as they wanted to. There's always room to work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.