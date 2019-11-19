La Porte Jr. Pee Wee team wins regional, earns national berth

The La Porte Slicers Jr. Pee Wee team won the Pop Warner Mid-America D-2 Regional Championship on Sunday at Kiwanis Field in La Porte. This is the first team in the 40-year history of La Porte Pop Warner to make it to the National Championships in Florida. It is now one of only eight teams left in its division in the country to be competing for a national title at Disney World, beginning Dec. 7. Its overall record is 11-1. Players: Gavin Ake, Julian Burnett, Keegan Dzomba, Timothy Jenkins, Bryce Jones, Timothy Knoll, Lucas Marshall, Jobe Meyer, Issac Moyer, Hunter Nelson, Nickolas Novak, Aiden Penziol, Gavin Phillips, Reed Raymond, Gavin Rees, Dawson Shreve, Jack Travis and Xzavier Wilson. Coaches: Mike Nelson, John Penziol, Rickie Jones, Leland Travis and Jordan Gosciniak.
