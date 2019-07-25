La Porte Crush 12U wins World Series

The La Porte Crush 12U travel baseball team won the BPA World Series last weekend, beating the Indiana Chargers twice. In the first game, the Crush erased a 4-1 deficit to prevail 7-4 to force a second contest. Battling 105 degree temperatures in their third straight game of the day, they rallied from a 3-1 hole to win 10-3 and claim the World Series. With the victory, the Crush 12U are now ranked No. 1 in the country in BPA.
