As La Lumiere’s boys basketball program has ascended to national stature, bringing greater attention to the team and the school tucked in rural La Porte County, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department has become an integral part of the support system.
“They’re at almost every one of our home varsity white basketball games,” Athletics Director Matt Marvin said. “The past three years, when we’ve gone to New York City they’ve given us an escort to and from the airport. In 2017, when we won the national championship, I’m pretty sure every La Porte County Police vehicle was here to welcome us home. They’ve given La Lumiere a lot of help.”
