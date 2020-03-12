Prior to Thursday afternoon's news that the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and concerns, the organization was planning on continuing the two tournaments as planned, but with limited fans in attendance.

Creighton and the Big East Conference followed that stance in lieu of other conferences canceling their respective tournaments, allowing a couple hundred tickets set aside for family members and other necessary personnel to attend the conference tournament.

Email: jparodi@thenewsdispatch.com. Twitter: @jack_parodi

