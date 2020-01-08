NEW CARLISLE — It shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody that knew Morgan Breeding when she was little that she ended up in wrestling.
"Growing up, I was a total tomboy," the New Prairie junior said. "I did all guy things, working on cars. Cars are everything to me. It helped me build strength for wrestling."
It wasn't much different for freshman teammates Gretchen Gadacz and Kaitlyn Gay.
"I feel like when I was kid, until like fourth grade, I was really girly. I'd play with dolls, do my hair, wear dresses," Gay said. "Then in fifth grade, I chopped my hair and started wearing more manly clothes."
Involved karate and horses as a child, Gadacz was already used to physical activity.
"I was more on the girls side, but I still loved getting dirty," Gadacz said. "I was more a tomboy than a girl. I was like, who would want to be a girl? Dudes are so much cooler. I don't really have that many girl friends. It's so much more fun to get dirty and sweaty than doing my hair and stuff. I was also doing karate. You can get hurt on the mat, but I've grown up around horses. I'm riding all the time. I'm on a 1,200-pound animal, people are nothing, this is so easy."
Blessing had a brother and dad who wrestled, so it wasn't a surprise when she said she wanted to follow them into the sport at the age of 4.
"That really inspired me to go farther," she said. "They all thought it was really cool, that I'd be the first girl in the family to do it."
Gadacz was at a friend's house back in third grade when the subject first came up.
"I found the idea really cool," she said. "It was like, (wrestling's) normally what guys do, it would be really cool being a girl do it. I want to stand out. I'll do it, let's kick some butt. I really picked up on it. My mom's so proud of it. She brags to everybody about it. My dad's so on me. He's like my personal coach. They don't really understand it, but they're so into it."
Gay also aspired to be 'the girl that's wrestling.' She went back and forth with it several times before resuming in eighth grade, and the decision has changed her for the better, as she lost 60 pounds in a span of eight months.
"I was like 220 and I said, no, that's not for me in high school," Gay said. "I was scared of that weight class."
Beyond all the challenges the girls face in a male-dominated sport, there's the simple matter of finding proper footwear.
"As a girl, if you want to get new wrestling shoes, it pops up as WWE or whatever it is, and they're all pink," Gadacz said. "I don't want pink. I guess I've got to stick to men's."
