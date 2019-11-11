MUNSTER -- In most games, Kayla Jones' first priority is to facilitate La Porte's offense.
As her 18-point performance Saturday against Munster showed, the shifty 5-foot-5 senior guard can also create her own offense.
"Our first two games, I was really looking to be more passive, find that open person, help my teammates out," Jones said. "With the clientele we have, most games, I have to dictate plays, get everybody to their spots. This game, they were all collapsing on our shooters, so I thought, why not? I was feeling it."
Jones hit four 3s to back to Ryin Ott's 20 points as the Slicers fell 57-52 to the Mustangs.
"She's a streaky type of player," LP coach Rob Walker said of Jones. "She shot the ball well. She's been doing a really good job of distributing the ball. She shot the ball well. I really like how unselfish we've been. I liked my big (Lauren Pollock), too. She's really getting better."
La Porte (1-2) was in chase mode all game after a 10-2 Munster start. Lake Central transfer Sara Zabrecky fueled a 22-11 first quarter with 13 points, including a pair of 3s.
"We let Zabrecky get away from us too many times," Walker said. "Munster's press did a little damage to us. It seemed like we were leaving our guards. Our bigs in the beginning of the game weren't getting to the middle of the floor. We were trying to dribble and beat it by ourselves. Our guards can break the press, but we like to do it the traditional way."
Ott and Jones keyed several Slicers surges. They matched treys in the third quarter, only to see the Mustangs (2-0) respond with the next 10 points coming from four players.
"I'll tell you what, their guards are quick," Munster coach Jim Davidson said. "We knew we were gonna have some trouble with them. That's the kind of caliber team we have to figure out how to beat."
Jones hit a couple more 3s La Porte drew within 45-42 and 51-48 in the fourth, but the Mustangs made six of eight free throws in the last two minutes to prevail.
"I thought we fought back well. We didn't quit," Walker said. "They took care of the ball when they needed to. They got it to Zabrecky at the end of the game. she likes high-pressure situations. They hit their free throws."
Zabrecky's cousin Emily added 15 points for Munster.
"I told the girls, hey, that's the best win our program's had in several years, especially this early in the season," Davidson said. "They're a quality team, one of the better teams in the Duneland."
Despite the loss, Walker was glad to pick up the tournament, which also included a 67-19 win over Highland. The Slicers have also added a one-day tourney Jan. 3 at Valparaiso.
"This was a good tournament for us. Munster's a quality program that's getting better," he said. "They've got good complementary players and (Sara) Zabrecky makes them a different team. We knew the top part of our schedule is really heavy. I don't think we have an easy game, but we knew we were going to be pretty strong."
Both Jones and Ryin Ott seem comfortable in ascending to more prominent roles in the absence of the graduated Riley Ott.
"We really pushed our limits," Jones said. "We were just focusing on the things that we were excelling on in the first game, finding the open man, making the extra pass, finding the post down low. Everybody can play a role and excel in their role. I think the intensity and pressure comes from the person at the top and most likely that will be me. If I'm up, my team is up. We run as a unit."
Munster 57, La Porte 52
Ryin Ott led all scorers with 20 points.
