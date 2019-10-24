Into the great unknown

UNION MILLS — Tonight's Class A Sectional 41 opener at West Central could be one of those 'box of chocolates' games for South Central.
The Satellites don't quite know what they're going to get.
Quarterback Camron Neely has missed time for the Trojans and his replacement, receiver Garrett Leman exited late in last week's game, leaving the status of both up in the air from the Satellites' perspective.
"They've had a lot of injuries," S.C. coach Buzz Schoff said. "The rumor mill was (Neely) may come back this week. The last two weeks, (Leman) was playing. He's not a quarterback, he's an athlete. He ended up going out, so I don't know what we'll get. If (Neely) comes back, that creates a problem, but if their (Leman) is out, how effective is he going to be? That would help their run game, which is what they're trying to establish. We'll be prepared for what we saw on film and we've also made sure the kids were aware things could change on the fly. The plays they run don't change, it's just a matter of how effective they are."
The run-heavy Trojans average just seven passes a game, but have hit big plays when they go to the air. Neeley, who is also the team's leading rusher (430 yards, six touchdowns), is 30 of 46 for 417 yards, four scores and four interceptions. Coty Marlatt has 386 yards on the ground and is the No. 2 receiver with 10 catches. Leman has 193 yards on 11 receptions, good for three TDs. West Central also has gone for two after every score this season.
"We're going to try to score fast, get a stop, and score fast again," Schoff said. "Are they going to be able to grind a drive out on us four yards at a time? No. But they can get to the edge, they've got some playmakers in space. We've got to score every time we get the ball and minimize their big plays, and we'll be just fine."
Regardless of West Central's personnel, S.C. will be facing a no huddle, hurry up offense.
"That's the biggest thing we're worried about," Schoff said. "Everything comes from the sidelines. They'll snap the ball with 20 seconds left on the play clock. We've got to be aware of that and make sure we get the calls in. We don't need to huddle up, we just need to have a guy communicating what's going on. When they get to the line of scrimmage, we can't freak out, we still have time, but we've got to be in position to get the play call."
The teams are meeting in the sectional opener for the third time in four years.
West Central started the season 3-0 with wins over Caston, South Newton and Tri-County, which went on to combine for one victory among them and hasn't been in a close game since. Its game with North Judson, scheduled for the night when it stormed across northern Indiana, was not made up.
On the flip side, South Central's wins have come over Lake Station (2-7) and Bishop Noll (0-4).
"They're similar to us in that they haven't had a whole lot of success," Schoff said. "If we give 'em an 80-yard run, they get in a position where they're chunking off big yards, it gives them momentum they're not familiar with, and makes them a dangerous team."
The Satellites made the trek down 421 last season and posted a 50-30 win.
"You've got two teams who really need a win playing each other," Schoff said.
Class A Sectional 41
First Round
South Central (2-7) at West Central (3-5), 6:30 p.m.
