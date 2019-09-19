Hyper-focused week

NEW CARLISLE — Last week was New Prairie's 'bone' game, but this week is different.
This is Mishawaka week, and the Cougars are treating it like a postseason game; giving the players longer film sessions, longer practices and enforcing a much higher intensity level.
"This week feels way different than the past four, for sure," said New Prairie quarterback Chase Ketterer. "Instead of ending at 5:30, our practices are going until 6, 6:15. It's been a lot more intense."
It might as well be one. Last year's regular season contest with the Cavemen was what Ketterer and associate head coach Bill Gumm described as one of the worst ones of the season. A pair of early fumbles forced them to play from behind all game, and it in turn ended up being the Cougars' demise, as they fell 27-21.
New Prairie was looking forward to a revenge game against Mishawaka in the sectional championship last year, but an improbable loss to South Bend St. Joseph in the semifinals prevented that. The Cavemen proceeded to advance to the 4A state semifinals in 2018, falling to Fort Wayne Dwenger. Mishawaka's success in the last cycle bumped it up to Class 5A for this and next year, making Friday all the more important for New Prairie.
"We can't get our payback in the playoffs anymore since they're in 5A now," Ketterer said. "So that makes Friday even more important. We're treating this like a playoff game. We want this win bad."
Something the 4A No. 3 Cougars (4-0) will have to key on in order to ensure a win on the road Friday night is staying disciplined on defense. The ninth-ranked Cavemen (3-1) run a triple option offense that's typically difficult to prepare for, but Gumm isn't worried for his defense.
"We actually run the triple-option with our the JV and freshmen teams," Gumm said. "So those kids already know how it's run, and we have no trouble preparing a scout offense for our guys because we run that offense at the lower levels."
Gumm stressed that mirroring the man you're guarding is vital to stopping the triple-option offense, because one can see the same play over and over, but one misdirection or play-action play could go for six if one follows where they think the play is going, rather than just staying with their man.
On the offensive side of the ball, Ketterer and Gumm both said that Ketterer and senior running back Chris Mays have to read the defense put their team in the right plays for what the situation entails. Mishawaka stacks the box and is more aggressive than most defenses, making blitz mreading imperative for Ketterer, Mays and the offensive line.
That being said, nothing is given. New Prairie is spending more time this week than it has for any game this season; the players are more than excited to take the field in the biggest game of the year thus far. Friday's contest figures to be a tight one between teams with high aspirations and an intense rivalry with one another.
