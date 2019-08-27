Hustle points

MICHIGAN CITY — At the tail end of a 13-1 streak to close out the first set of Michigan City’s 3-1 (25-9, 19-25, 25-11, 25-14) win over Portage Tuesday night, the Indians hit a ball to the back center of the court, heading towards no-man’s-land.
It looked as if Portage was about to stop the proverbial bleeding with a perfectly-places shot, but the Wolves’ Ellery Dolezal turned back over her left shoulder, dove and hit the ball back towards the net and to the right side of the court. This seemed like a solid effort, but out of reach for any of her teammates.
Then a sprawling Reece Shirley, right arm outstretched, punched the ball up and toward Aaliyah Briggs at the net. Somehow, someway, Shirley’s save ended up in the perfect spot center court and above the net for Briggs, who took advantage, tipping the ball in the middle of the six Portage players for a point — 23-9.
The Michigan City crowd was brought to its feet following this play, as it perfectly embodied the kind of effort the Wolves were putting in defensively to go on an early set-defining 13-1 run.
“That was big,” said Michigan City coach Jim Kaufman. “Being able to get the lead, get them down and play our game, that’s what we need to do every game. If we can serve tough and get to balls (like we did), that’s where we shine. We’re not as tall as we’ve been in the past. We need to serve tough and play defense, and we did that really well.”
Kaufman decided to give a few junior varsity players some time in the second set, and Portage took advantage. Indians head coach Allison Bachman continuously gave signs to her team while serving, telling her players to aim for the JV Wolves. It worked in her favor, and Portage took the second set, 25-19.
Kaufman picked up on Bachman’s strategy and put his starters back into the match for the third set. They struggled a bit at first, going down 3-1, but then something clicked. A 13-1 run — highlighted by a diving save by Dolezal and an all-important Briggs spike — silenced the Portage crowd and swung the momentum back to Michigan City’s side for the rest of the match.
“They knew they could do what they needed to do (to get back in it),” Kaufman said. “They should be playing at a higher level (than they did in the second set). I think they let it slip away a little bit. Discipline kind of slipped, but in between games I reminded them how good they can be, and they played the way they’re supposed to (after that).”
Shirley led the way for her team, as she usually does. The chemistry she has with her teammates was evident just before the night’s opening serve. Shirley went up to each girl in Michigan City’s starting six and orchestrated a different handshake with all of them.
It’s the little things like her simple handshakes and fun-spirited celebrations after points that demonstrate leadership. It's something that’s especially important for a Wolves team that recently lost a good chunk of girls on their talented 2017-18 sectional championship squads.
“I know what it takes to get to where we’ve been in years before,” Shirley said. “Carrying over that momentum and that passion in practice and in games helps a lot.”
While Shirley knows taking control of the team is a crucial part of leading, her style is a bit different than most.
“Reece is probably the goofball of the team,” Kaufman said. “When the team is hooting and hollering, it gets the team going. Reece gets a really good job of getting people upbeat and focused during practices and games.”
One doesn’t typically become a team’s emotional leader without having talent to begin with, though; and Shirley certainly possesses plenty of that.
Whether it was diving for a challenging ball, propping up a perfectly-placed set for one of her outside hitters or leaping above the net to spike the ball herself, Shirley was all over the court, making her presence felt in every facet of the game. Her stat line was proof of that, as she led the Wolves with 10 kills (tied with Dolezal and Briggs) and seven blocks, and was second on the team with 13 assists.
What mad her performanceeven more impressive is she wasn’t playing at full health. Shirley and teammate Micah Ruhe both dove for a ball in the New Prairie match last week and collided. With the way Shirley was moving across the court all night, it was impossible to tell she got hurt less than a week ago.
Michigan City will attempt to continue its winning ways Thursday as the Wolves travel to Valparaiso.
Michigan City 25-19-25-25, Portage 9-25-11-14
City's Reece Shirley had 10 kills, 13 assists and seven blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.