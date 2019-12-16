Hot start carries City

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — As Michigan City closed out the first quarter on a 16-2 run against Washington Township, it appeared primed for a comfortable victory on Saturday night.
With another two quarters going by and the Wolves remaining ahead by double digits, it had the looks of a game it could escape without difficulty.
Then the fourth quarter came along.
The host Senators cut what was a 13-point third-quarter lead to two with two minutes left, but City was able to close out the game on a 9-2 run for an 82-73 win.
“Kudos to them, because they made some great runs at us,” City coach Tom Wells said. “As I told our guys, facing a little adversity won’t hurt us. It can only make us better down the road. We were able to make some plays down the stretch to salt it away and we can grow from it. Being up 18 at half, if we end up walking away with this thing and winning by 36, then it’s ho-hum in the second half and I don’t know what we get out of it. There’s no such thing as a bad victory."
Freshman Jamie Hodges, Jr., who led City with 22 points, said they had faced a challenge like that only once in its previous games.
“That was good for us,” he said. “We came together as a group and played really hard to get that lead back up. Adversity is gonna come a lot more this season, so this kind of thing is really only going to get us ready for that down the road.”
The Wolves (4-1) stormed out to a 29-15 first-quarter lead powered by a swarming defense that recorded eight steals in the quarter. Guard Dez’Mand Hawkins had eight of his 15 points in the quarter, including three steals that all led to baskets as part of the 16-2 run.
The Wolves posted 52 points in the first half, including six of their seven 3s.
“We shot the ball so well in the first half and that can be a little bit of fool’s gold sometimes and then we don’t shoot it nearly as well in the second and that helps them crawl back in it,” Wells said. “Dez, really everybody in the first half played pretty well. Caron (McKinney) played well in the second half and he was good defensively and he was the one that really wanted the ball down the stretch and that’s a good thing.”
McKinney had 11 points and was one of four players in double figures with Evan Bush scoring 14 in addition to Hodges and Hawkins (15).
“He’s not a bad little freshman, is he?” Wells said of Hodges. “He’s so hard to guard when he gets to playing downhill. For being 5-foot-7, when he gets downhill, he’s very crafty in there.
“Our strength is our balance though; you have to guard us all. From that standpoint that’s one of the things we do really well, our scoring can come from different spots. Obviously, some of the guys like Jamie and Evan get attention, but it’s still a balance thing for us in the end. We have kids that can shoot it and bigs that we can get touches inside.”
Hodges scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half.
“I want the ball in those spots, it’s a confidence I have in myself,” he said. “When I get the ball, I can either do something or get my teammates the ball in a spot where they can get their buckets, too. You gotta slow the game down in times like that, but I do want the ball there.
“When we got the production like we did from everyone, that makes us really good. Caron came off the bench with a lot of energy and got us going.”
Washington Twp. coach Scott Bowersock said the key for the Senators' comeback was playing the way they know how.
“You beat pressure by passing and in the first half, we didn’t do that, in the second half, we did do that,” Bowersock said. “Really for us, with two minutes to go in the first and second quarters, our basketball IQ became scattered to say the least. We were very disciplined and attacked their pressure the way our guys know how to attack pressure in the second half and like any game, when shots are falling, it makes things easier and gets the energy up."
Austin Darnell, a 6-foot-9 senior, led all scorers with 30 points, adding eight rebounds and four blocks.
"I think we got killed on the boards – they’re not a very big team outside of (Darnell), but it’s a very good rebounding team," Wells said.
Allen Naji had 20 points and 12 boards off the bench for WT (2-2).
“We hate losing obviously, we came in here expecting to win, but for us, playing a team like Michigan City is only gonna make us better playing in sectionals against teams like (Gary) 21st (Century),” Bowersock said. “I was pleased with our effort. At no point did our guys stop believing and to me, that’s a big step, especially for a school our size playing against a 4A school.
“It could have been, ‘hey, we’re down 16 at the half,’ and we could have folded, but we didn’t and then we competed our tails off for 16 minutes. I told our guys if we can figure out how to do that for 32 minutes, we have a chance to be a very solid basketball program from here on out.”
Michigan City 82, Washington Township 73
Freshman Jamie Hodges, Jr. led the Wolves with 22 points.
