NEW CARLISLE — For as long as she can remember, New Prairie junior Elise Swistek has been the most talented volleyball player on her team.
But on last year's Dunes Volleyball Club 16's team, the Cougars' outside hitter met her match in a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Emily Rastovski. The Morgan Township junior recently committed to Purdue and according to Swistek, is the first player she's played with whose talent is equal to hers.
"She's really tall, so she can get on top of the ball a lot better than I can," said Swistek, the La Porte County Volleyball Player of the Year. "But I was never intimidated by her or thought she'd take my spot or anything. I mean, every team has two outside hitters. She can just do some things that I'm not able to because of her height."
In order to combat the height disparity, Swistek — who is four inches shorter than Rastovski at 5-foot-9 — worked tirelessly on the more finesse parts of her game. She couldn't hit at the same, punishing, downward-angle that Rastovski could, but what she could do was make sure she can place the ball wherever, whenever she wanted.
"It made me want to work harder, and it pushed me to be better," Swistek said. "Because of her, I thought I'm just going to work on my shots and angles. Because she can definitely hit it down harder than me, but as long as I can hit different shots, that's what matters. It's all about finding a way to get a kill, and I had to kind of go about it in a different way. It made me a lot better as a player."
This proved to be an obstacle of sorts that Swistek hadn't faced yet in her volleyball career, but she's thankful it happened. It brought out the inner competitiveness to get better and proved to herself that she can compete with any top-tier outside hitter, even at her shorter height for the position.
"It's not like I can hit it harder than her; obviously, I couldn't," Swistek said. "She's taller and can get on top of it more. But I definitely think she made me work a lot harder because I knew she had that spot locked down. So if another outside came along, then I'd have to make sure I'm better than her."
At New Prairie, Swistek knows she has to mess up real bad for head coach Jordan Staus to pull her from a game, and rightfully so. Swistek won Most Valuable Player honors for the Northern Indiana Conference as a junior — an award that is rarely given to an underclassmen.
Having to go through some adversity in club volleyball prior to her junior season made Swistek work harder than she ever had to before though. Maybe that's what made the Valparaiso commit reach heights she hadn't thought imaginable before.
"In high school, I kind of know I won't get taken out," Swistek said. "But in club, everyone's the same age and same abilities, more or less. So you just have to find a way to stand out."
And stand out she did during club season, joining Rastovski as the only current-juniors on the Dunes Volleyball Club committed to any university, let alone a Division I program such as Valparaiso.
With the high level of play that is seen in club volleyball, especially with an elite club such as Dunes, it was pretty obvious coming into 2019 that Swistek was going to dominate the Northern Indiana high school scene. She accrued her 1,000th kill — something that's rarely seen before a player's senior season — and led the Cougars to the semistate, where they lost to Bellmont in a tough, four-set match.
Swistek wasn't just the best player on New Prairie, she was one of the premier players in the area. Her conference MVP and area player of the year award, given to by us, are more than well-deserved.
"Elise is, obviously, the best player in the (Northern Indiana) Conference," said Staus after Swistek received MVP honors in October. "From watching each of the games in the conference this year, she stands out as a hitter, as a passer, as a leader on the court."
