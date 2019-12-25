A cavalcade of basketball talent, an array of familiar names who shined on the hard wood in high school and, in some case, college, will descend on the Wolves Den at Michigan City High School on Sunday for the inaugural La Porte County Alumni Holiday Basketball Tournament.
“We were trying to think outside the box for a fund raiser,” City coach Tom Wells said. “The thing we hit on was people are going to be home during the holidays, our summer league was well-attended, we figured we’d give the Michigan City area something to do, a place to hang out and come watch some pretty good basketball.”
Chesterton will meet M.C. in the 10 a.m. opener, followed by La Porte versus Westville around noon, with the winners squaring off in the finals at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s like regional Saturday with two morning games and the winners coming back to play again,” Wells said. “They went down the nostalgic route three, four years ago. They chose to go the competitive route this time.”
Save for a few players, most of the participants graduated within the last several years. A few former Wolves, Marcus Wilson (1998), Vic Walker (2001), Shannon Manna (2001), date back a little longer.
“We’ve probably got too many Michigan City guys,” Wells said. “We were thinking maybe even having two Michigan City teams. We’ll see how it goes.”
The original plan was to have Marquette alumni comprise a team, but with only about five former Blazers able to give firm commitments, the organizers (Wells and City assistant coaches Will Walker, Antonio Hurt and Jake Parker) decided to fudge the county boundaries just a bit and include a Chesterton team. Hurt is active on the recreational league circuit, so his ties to local hoops is strong.
“All these guys live in the gym,” Wells said. “‘Bud’ coached all those guys at Westville and plays with a lot of the Michigan City guys, so he was able to corral those two. He’s talking about taking it a step further and making it a whole Duneland Conference thing. Merrillville’s had an alumni game. Schools are starting to do it, so that could be really interesting.”
Teams will pay a $150 entry fee with tickets, good for all day, costing $5, and concessions available.
“Now I just have to find some free officials. I may end up doing it with my son,” Wells said. “If we make a grand, we make a grand. It should be a pretty good day.”
A partial list of names committed to play as of now includes: Will Walker, Hurt, Shereff Knight, Vic Walker, Dante Combs, Zach Stewart, Will Hanyard, Josh Payne, Jaivion Reid, Wilson and Manna (MC); Nick Otis, Josh Fleming, Owen Streiter, Ben Dermody and Gage Ott (LP), most of whom played for Wells as Slicers; Cade Albers, Nathan Albers, Brandon Watkins and Christian Porter (Westville); and Adam White and Jack Eaton (Chesterton).
La Porte County Alumni Holiday Tournament
Sunday
Chesterton vs. Michigan City, 10 a.m.
Westville vs. La Porte, noon
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.