La PORTE — After securing an 11-point lead with just over three minutes left Friday, La Porte seemed comfortable. After all, it had never trailed all game and led by double digits multiple times.
Despite letting Elkhart Memorial storm back to tie it late, the Slicers stayed composed and regrouped. Garrott Ott-Large had the game-winning three-point play on a driving basket with 4.1 seconds remaining, lifting La Porte to a thrilling, 71-68 home victory over the previously-undefeated Chargers.
Memorial's potential game-tying 3-pointer by Titus Rodgers hit the front rim to seal it.
Ott-Large dribbled from just beyond half court down the left sideline and drove to the basket, finishing in the lane as he was fouled. He capped off the three-point play with a free throw to make it a three-point margin.
“I looked at the clock and there was seven or eight seconds left and I knew I had to make a play, whether it was me shooting or my teammates shooting,” Ott-Large said. "I knew whoever it was, we were going to get the win. I have all the faith in the world in my guys.”
On Memorial's ensuing possession, Brackton Miller nailed the game-tying 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, making it 68-68. After inbounding the ball, the Slicers called timeout with 11.1 seconds to go to set up the final play.
“That last play of the game was something he wasn't able to do with his knee before,” La Porte coach Kyle Benge said, referring to senior Ott-Large's torn ACL at the end of his freshman season in March 2017. “I couldn't be more happy for a kid because this is somebody who's a gym rat. It's very, very deserving for him.”
The Slicers (3-2), who put four players in double figures, were ahead 65-54 with 3:12 to go. But the Chargers (3-1) rallied, capitalizing on timely 3-pointers and some La Porte turnovers and missed free throws. Malachi Emmons' trey from the right wing pulled his team within 65-64 with just over one minute left. With the Slicers still clinging to a one-point advantage, Carson Crass made both free throws in the double bonus, making it 68-65 with 44.6 seconds remaining.
"I'm just really proud of the way we've bounced back, especially after the South Bend Washington (loss)," Benge said. "We easily could have folded and went the opposite direction. You kind of see our team coming together, making strides."
The Slicers burst out of the gates quickly, using an efficient offense to build an 11-0 lead. They scored on their first five possessions and held Memorial scoreless for the first nearly three minutes. The Chargers responded and trimmed the deficit to four in the opening period as both teams were scoring at a furious pace. La Porte was ahead 26-19 at the end of the first. Memorial's long-distance shooting helped it stay close. It drained six treys before the break, as the Slicers' lead dwindled to one early in the second. But they immediately answered with a run to go ahead double digits again, 35-25, with 2:59 left in the quarter after Grant Gresham's tip-in. At half, La Porte led 35-31.
In the third, the advantage fluctuated between three and eight and the Slicers held a 52-49 cushion heading to the fourth. A total team effort then allowed La Porte to build the 11-point margin with just over three minutes remaining.
Ott-Large guided the balanced Slicers with 17 points, while Crass was right behind with 14. Ethan Osowski netted 12, and Grant Ott-Large also reached double figures with 10. Gresham added nine, while Mason Schroeder chipped in eight.
"We had almost six guys in double figures," Benge said. "When you do that, you're going to win a lot of basketball games. Carson was sick most of the week. I wasn't sure how much he was even going to be able to go for us. He was just an absolute warrior."
Crass continually drove to the basket in the second half and converted 8-of-10 free throws in the game. Osowski finished 4-for-7 behind the arc, while Garrott Ott-Large went 3-of-7 from downtown.
“Grant Ott-Large played well, got a lot of rebounds," Benge said. "Gresham got a ton of rebounds. Mason, we talked about finishing around the rim, which he did. Our three bigs had nearly 30 points. And then, you throw in the fact that all three of our starting guards scored in double figures.”
Miller paced the Chargers with 22 points, including hitting 6-for-12 3-pointers, and Emmons recorded 18. D'Arjon Lewis posted 13 and had three treys in the first period. The teams combined for 10 three-pointers in the opening half.
"We've still got to be better in late-game situations," Benge said. "We're up 11 with three minutes to go and we let them back in the game. That's something we've got to continue to work on in practice."
La Porte prevailed 59-57 in the junior varsity game. The Slicers’ RJ Anglin notched 14 points, and Alvin Rallings had 12. Evan Cizewski scored 10.
La Porte 71, Elkhart Memorial 68
Four Slicers reached double figures, led by Garrott Ott-Large’s 17 points.
