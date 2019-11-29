His team, his time

MICHIGAN CITY — After being part of the supporting cast last season, Jake Tarnow is taking on a starring role at the Scholl Center this winter.
The only remaining starter from Marquette's 2019 Class 2A sectional champion team, the 6-foot-1 senior guard is ready for his time in the spotlight.
"I've been waiting," Tarnow said after Friday's practice. "I got all the practicing and the mentoring the past three years. I think I'm ready. This for sure is the year. I'm ready to show it."
As apprenticeships go, Tarnow's was invaluable. Playing alongside Colin Kenney, now a freshman at Furman, he learned all about the takeover mentality. Even more importantly, he learned that the best players are those who make everyone around them better. Kenney cast a long shadow, but all Tarnow can do is apply his experiences as he steps into his shoes.
"Colin was the ideal point guard to follow," Tarnow said. "He was a good facilitator. He could score when we needed him to score. He did what he needed to do for the team to win. I'm me. I have to play how I play and go from there. I'm confident. I'm ready for the challenge."
The only junior in a four-senior starting lineup, Tarnow emerged an asset to the Blazers late in his junior year, delivering as teams focused extra attention on slowing Kenney. Now Tarnow is that guy, but with a glaring difference. He doesn't have the people, at least at this point not the proven people, to divert the focus from him.
"I know it's going to happen," Tarnow said. "This year's going to have a lot of pressure, so I've got to be ready for it. I've got to be more in shape than any year. A lot of games, I'll be face-guarded or (have) two guys. Other guys have to step up. If everybody does their part, we'll be fine. At times, it's hard but I've got to trust my teammates to do the right thing. They're all good basketball players, there's just not as much experience. Better to do it now, make sure they have the experience before the end of the year, so I'm not taking it all myself. We've got to be able to play together from the start and we'll be good. It's going to be tough, but we're going to be all right."
That's where that balance between being the Alpha dog and not stealing the show will be critical.
"I'm looking to score, but getting the team involved for sure," Tarnow said. "I'm trying my best to get the team to come together. We have talent, but no matter how you talented are, you can't do it without chemistry. We have to play as one. Getting that is the biggest thing."
Blazers coach Fred Mooney is confident Tarnow has the demeanor along with the game to handle what he's going to face.
"He knows it, everybody else knows it," Mooney said. "He's a good leader. He helps keep his teammates in position to be successful. He can shoot, he can slash. He takes it to the rim as good as anybody in the area. Realistically, it would be nice if he can get 15-plus points a game and six, seven rebounds, but he has to be the guy who gets everybody around him involved. That makes playing the game easier. Most athletes think the game revolves around them, but that's not how Jake thinks. He's always a team player."
A three-time semistate qualifier in cross country, Tarnow is physically conditioned for the grind he's about to take on, even if distance running and basketball running are polar opposites. He used the summer to dial in his shot even more so he can improve on his 31 percent accuracy from the arc. He also did plenty of footwork drills to aid his game on the other end of the court.
"I'm going to be tired, but I'm going to need to play defense the whole game. I probably won't get many breaks," he said. "It was that way last year, but with everybody gone, I'm going to have to use more energy. (Cross country) definitely helps, but the first day back, I was so sore. The back and forth, the stopping, it's so quick, I wasn't used to it. I think we can run. We're undersized, but we're quick and athletic. We can shoot the ball. Rebounding will be a problem if we don't box out. We have some half-court sets where we can grind out defenses, but the game plan is to get out quick."
Marquette enters the season with a string of six sectional titles and Tarnow doesn't want to be part of the senior class that sees it end. That said, the task will be daunting, moving into a sectional that includes defending 2A state champion Andrean and Bowman Academy, with a young team to boot.
"I've heard it many times," Tarnow said of the streak. "I'll probably get a little frustrated, but it'll be good to get the bumps out early. All that matters is the sectional. That's our goal every year, no matter what the team is."
A 4.02 student with a class load of Advanced Placement and dual-credit courses, Tarnow plans to major in Marketing or Management in college. Whether he plays basketball is still to be determined. He hopes to decide one way or the other by the end of January.
"I'm still narrowing it down," he said. "A couple of the smaller ones, it's good for education and for basketball. I've gotten into most of them, it's just picking. Some I would play, some I wouldn't. I want to play. I've always had basketball in my life and I think it makes me better in school anyway."
