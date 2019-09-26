UNION MILLS — New Prairie girls volleyball head coach Jordan Staus threw on a navy long sleeve shirt over her coaches polo during the third set of the Cougars' 25-10, 25-12, 25-10 sweep of South Central Tuesday night.
"Keep it up," Staus said to her team in the huddle. "You know once I put this (shirt) on (top of the polo), I'm happy. Don't make me take it off."
The long-sleeve shirt stayed on the rest of the night, and for good reason. Her team continued to dominate the Satellites, taking the third set by 15 points to end the match in less than an hour.
Staus has the powerful play up front of junior Valparaiso University commit Elise Swistek, senior Katie Hancock and freshman Haley Robinson to thank for a quick, lopsided win. Their spikes leave plenty of girls on the ground with a defeated look of dismay on their faces, unsure how it's possible for anyone to stop them.
It's obvious Swistek, Hancock and Robinson's offensive prowess at the net is what New Prairie relies on to take advantage of its opponents. But even though the Satellites knew what was coming at them every point, stopping it is a gargantuan task in itself.
The Cougars took the first set handily, 25-10, due in large part to the trio's dominance offensively. Whether it was serving, setting or spiking, the three could do no wrong. Their performance made South Central take notice almost immediately, with the entire team huddle in between the first and second sets focused on how it could stop Swistek, Hancock and Robinson.
The Satellites came up with a seemingly sound game plan to counter what New Prairie was doing offensively, aiming to take away the middle and deeper zones to effectively save more spikes. But even a sound game plan can falter if there's enough talent on the other side, and that was the case Thursday.
"I told the girls to treat this as a really good practice," said South Central head coach Jan Fitzpatrick. "It's not easy playing against girls that talented, but I told them to be proud of the little things, like blocking a D-1 hitter."
New Prairie continued its special 2019 campaign with yet another victory, improving its record to 19-5 on the season. The Cougars will look to extend their winning streak to double-digits as they travel to South Bend Washington Tuesday night.
