MICHIGAN CITY — As Katelyn Halfacre hit her third straight 3-pointer of the second quarter and fourth of the first half Saturday, a Highland fan asked, 'Why isn't anybody guarding her?'
By the time the Trojans decided they needed to check the Michigan City junior guard a little tighter, it was too late.
Halfacre scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, including a virtuoso act in the second quarter, when she notched the Wolves' entire total of 13, and City went on to hold off Highland 53-42.
"She's a shooter. Once she's hot, she's hot," teammate Trinity Thompson said. "After the third one in a row, I was up on the bench shooting the three arrow."
Thompson spent all but the first 11 seconds of the second period as a spectator following her second foul. Highland (3-12) crept within four on two occasions, but Halfacre's marksmanship proved pivotal. After her perimeter splurge, she added a pair of free throws and one of her patented teardrop runners to put the exclamation point on the eight-minute stretch that would look pretty good on a recruiting video.
"I missed the first couple, but I was like, 'I've got to come back,'" Halfacre said. "I hit one and I'm feeling it. (Thompson) comes out and I've got to step up. I try to pick it up when she comes out. I can't get down. It puts more weight on me. It's hard. I get tired."
Halfacre needed to take an extra puff on her inhaler before the second half. Her scoring display came as she was shaking off the effects of the flu during the break.
"Katelyn did a great job, especially when Trinity went out with two fouls," City coach Mike Megyese said. "One is going to pick the other up when they're on the bench. That's what we expect from her. I'm not sure there is a better shooter coming off a screen in the area. That's one part of her game she's developed that can take her to the next level. That's not easy for a high school girl, high school athletes to do."
In the second half, Halfacre and Thompson did most of their work as facilitators, combining for seven assists.
"They changed their 'D,' so I've just got to work around it," Halfacre said. "I didn't score as much, but it's all right."
City's players not named Halfacre and Thompson notched a dozen points in the final two quarters.
"I think their defense changed once she started hitting 3s. They didn't really know what to do," Thompson said. "Mary Pat (Kelley), Sativa (Santana), Jaden (Smallwood), Ariana (Lemons) were open. The way they were playing defense, as soon as I got the ball down low, they just crowded around me. I had to realize there were three other people on the other side. It allowed them to have the opportunity to score. That's what we tell them all the time, it's not just us on the court. We can't win a four-quarter game with two people, it takes all five of us."
Thompson sank six straight free throws in the fourth quarter to help City (6-8) resist one final Highland push that saw the Trojans edge within 47-40 with 1:33 left.
"Defensively, I didn't feel we played well," Megyese said. "It's been a tough week. We haven't played (in a while). Three girls were out sick, Trinity, Katelyn and Dolores Adams, who didn't play. Highland played hard. They play physical, they stay in games. They played well. I don't feel we played well, but it was a good game to get back in the groove."
In addition to her 15 points, Thompson recorded yet another double-double with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Smallwood scored eight and nabbed six boards.
"Stats really don't matter if we don't win," Thompson said. "It is a learning process, when to take shots, what's a good shot, what's needed at the right time, but it's a fun process."
Michigan City 53, Highland 42
Katelyn Halfacre's 20 points included four 3s.
