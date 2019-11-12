Generation gap

Ask knowledgeable Northwest Indiana prep football fans to click off a list of the most memorable game played in the Region and the 1995 "Mud Bowl" between Hobart and Griffith in the hallowed Brickie Bowl, a 14-13 upset that ended the previously-unbeaten Panthers season in the Class 4A regional, stands at or near the top of the list.
So what's a game 24 years ago have to do with Friday's regional clash between New Prairie and Hobart?
Brickies second-year coach Craig Osika was a sophomore lineman that year for Hobart, while Griffith was led by Russ Radtke, the Cougars coach since 2012.
"We were joking the other day how long I'd have to coach to get to 300 wins," Osika said Monday. "Even if we won 14 games every year, it would be 20 years. I said, 'We're not going to find out because I'm not going to be head coach at Hobart in 20 years.'"
While Osika improved to 17-5 with last Friday's shutout of Hobart, Radtke earned win No. 368 as New Prairie turned back Plymouth, 35-27, tying Jerry Brewer (Jasper) for second on the all-time list in Indiana prep football.
"It's not like he's done it all in one place," Osika said. "He's been multiple places. The success he's had speaks volumes of him. He's found systems that work for the kids he has and they buy in to what he sells. Any time you coach against somebody who's been as successful as he's been, it's a challenge, but you want to play against the best, coach against the best. You want that opportunity."
Osika and Hobart met Griffith and Radtke twice more in 1997, when the Brickies prevailed 21-6 in Week 2, only to fall 35-21 in the regional. The Panthers, quarterbacked by Radtke's son, Shane, went on to capture the 4A state title. As rivalries go, few could match the intensity.
"It was a bloodbath," Osika said. "It was one of those funny things where I always tell people it's hard to beat a good team twice in the same season. It's funny. I never thought back then that I'd associate with any guys from Griffith, but as years go on, you realize they're the same as you are. You look at Griffith and Hobart, they're identical towns with the same type of people. One of my best friends was (college) roommates with a guy from Griffith."
After graduating from Hobart, Osika went on to play at IU and was with three NFL teams between 2002 and 2005. He helped out on and off with the Brickies before joining the the staff full-time in 2015 as associate head coach/offensive coordinator, the position he held when Hobart bounced NP 35-14 in 2016. His staff does have one holdover from his playing days in Tom Kerr, the defensive coordinator in Hobart's glory years.
"It's a little different perspective when you're the guy in charge of the program," Osika said. "A lot has changed since I played, some for the better, some for the worse, but I'm still excited for the opportunity to play a team like his. A lot of what I do is based on what coach Kerr and coach (Don) Howell did. I don't do everything the same, but a lot of what I do, how I treat kids, my expectations, I learned from them."
Radtke is 78-19 in eight years at New Prairie, guiding the Cougars to four sectional titles and a state finals berth in 2014. As for the notion his opposing coach has mellowed since his move to La Porte County, Osika considers it more of a generational thing, knowing the inner fire still burns as hot as ever.
"I've only been in coaching 14 years, but you've got to change with the times. Kids are different now," he said. "I'm still going to put my foot on their butt if I have to, but it's high school football, it's supposed to be fun. It's a relationship where you want them to be able to come to you, to make it so they want to come back and see you and say hi. I'm sure anybody who has coached as long as (Radtke) has gone through some changes and isn't as hard on kids now as he was."
Class 4A Regional
Friday
New Prairie (11-1) at Hobart (10-2), 7 p.m.
