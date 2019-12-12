NEW CARLISLE — New Prairie junior Savanah Keldsen's diving career was born from misfortune.
Her first athletic passion came in gymnastics, but during one fateful practice in middle school, her time in the sport came to an abrupt halt.
Keldsen was practicing on the uneven bars and swung back while doing a drill. Her hands slipped and as she fell backward head-first, she outstretched her arms to brace herself. Her elbow buckled underneath her, painfully dislocating it in the process.
"Oh, that hurt so bad," Keldsen said. "Ever since that happened, I haven't done any kind of gymnastics. I had to find some way to keep playing some high school sports, though, and diving was the closest thing to gymnastics."
One of Keldsen's friends was a diver at New Prairie her freshman year and convinced Keldsen to give it a shot. She figured it would be fairly easy to pick up, considering she already was familiar with flipping and performing other acrobatic movements.
"I already had a lot of experience doing flips and stuff in gymnastics," Keldsen said. "It was basically another way to keep doing what I liked in gymnastics, but in a different way. So I started diving my freshman year, I picked up on it really fast and I ended up really loving it."
Just because diving limited any sort of serious injuries that can occur during gymnastics, doesn't mean it was pain-free.
Imagine your first time attempting a flip off a diving board at your local pool. If you don't fully complete the flip, you'll smack your back square into the water, causing a booming, clapping sound and a red, stinging welt all over your back. You're only starting off a few feet above the water before you jump, but man, does that flop hurt.
Now, imagine doing that over, and over and over again, but from a higher height and for hours on end. Doesn't sound like the most pleasing thing, right?
However, this is the life of a diver. Even when someone has done it for three years now like Keldsen, smacking still constantly happens when attempting new dives. But for Keldsen, all those welts and painful trials are worth it when she crisply glides through the water on a perfect dive.
"You should see her face after she finally gets a dive right," New Prairie head swim and dive coach Ashley Wojtysiak said. "She'll put the biggest grin on her face, like all the falls, failure and everything is all worth it as soon as she gets the dive down."
Wojtysiak stressed that it takes a certain unique mindset to be a successful diver. For divers, it doesn't matter how often they fail. That's just part of the gig. It's all about working tirelessly to get a certain dive down.
"Mentally, I could never be a diver," Wojtysiak said. "I'm someone that would just get angry and quit after smacking on a couple dives. I don't have the patience or the mental fortitude to be able to be successful in it. But Savanah and our other divers are so strong mentally and I commend them for that. Not many people can do what they do."
Keldsen's persistence from learning how to dive as a freshman to now nailing down difficult stunts has helped her become one of the better divers in the area. Up until Monday's matchup with South Bend Adams where she finished second, Keldsen won every meet this year. It's interesting how she may never have been at this point had it not been for that gruesome elbow injury a few years ago.
"Diving just makes me so happy," Keldsen said. "Hopefully I can get a scholarship with it and see how far I can go. I kind of wish I stuck with gymnastics a little longer, but I'm so glad I found diving."
