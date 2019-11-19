From pudgy to potent

MICHIGAN CITY — When Michigan City senior swimmer Connor Baker was a freshman, he certainly didn’t resemble the part.
“The kid looked like the Pillsbury dough boy,” laughed Michigan City head coach Mel Kovenz.
A husky 5-foot, 170-pounder who loved to swim, he was was naturally solid at it, but the short, stocky frame limited any significant progress he could make in the pool.
Let’s face it: he was pretty far from the ideal image of a swimmer. Usually they’re tall, long-limbed and full of lean muscle; not some small, pudgy, pre-pubescent teenager. Baker knew he had to make a big difference health-wise if he were to be as successful a swimmer as he wanted.
“Puberty’s an amazing thing,” Baker joked. “I’m 5-9 now and really grew into my body the last couple years. That helped a ton. But also, I used to eat like absolute trash. Like, I would just eat to eat to put food in my body. Eating had no purpose to it. I changed my diet completely since my freshman year and now everything I eat does something productive for my body.”
In the midst of puberty and dieting his sophomore year, Baker was starting to see some progress. He felt himself getting leaner, longer and faster. His sophomore season was going to be a testament to the hard work he put in the past year, but Baker broke his foot and had to sit out his second year of high school swimming.
“Man, that was such bad timing,” Baker said. “Of course that had to happen right as I was really making some progress. But it happens. That injury just made me want to come back junior year 10 times stronger. In a way, it made me a lot stronger.”
Even with rehabbing, weight lifting and slimming down, Baker still didn’t know if any of his hard work would pay off in the pool. After all, he’d yet to swim in a high school meet since he was that Pillsbury dough boy-looking kid his freshman year. Even toward the end of his junior season, he still didn’t know if he was really getting any better as a swimmer. But the sectional championship meet at Chesterton changed everything.
Baker was slated to swim the 500-yard freestyle. This was an event he always thrived in and enjoyed participating in, and he set a goal of breaking five minutes prior to the meet — a pace of less than 30 seconds per 50 yards. For any 50-yard freestyle swim, finishing under 30 seconds is the benchmark for a solid swim. But keeping that pace up for a race that’s 10 of those combined, nonstop is no small feat. It would set a personal-best for Baker.
“That was easily the best race I’ve ever swam in my life,” Baker said. “I shattered my previous best time and easily got under five minutes with a 4:51. I don’t know what it was, but I could feel how much faster I was swimming out there. When I saw my time after the race, I couldn’t believe it at first. It was crazy.”
Baker’s 4:51.58 swim defines the moment he realized he was back. All that hard work and dieting finally paid off, helping him realize that he really was a special swimmer. Both his mother and grandfather were talented swimmers in their own rights, so Baker always knew he had the genetics to be a high-caliber swimmer if he put in the work. With help from his teammates, especially current Purdue freshman swimmer Jack Smith, Baker became just that.
He’s always wanted to swim in college if possible, and now due to his hard work, that’s easily within the realm of possibility. Baker credits that to Smith’s motivation one practice when they were leisurly kicking. He told Baker that swimming in the summer turned him into a Division I-caliber swimmer and advised Baker to do the same.
Baker did just that in the summer after his junior year, moving to South Bend to swim for the Irish Aquatics swim team. His entire summer was focused on swimming, as the team had morning swims outside and practiced inside Notre Dame’s facility later in the day.
“Swimming for Irish Aquatics made me so much better than I even thought it would,” Baker said. “The biggest thing I improved on was in long-distance. I was never really a long-distance swimmer; more of a sprinter. But they really focused on that a lot and I found out I was actually really good at it. That’s something that’s going to help me a lot in college recruiting, for sure. I’m a way more well-rounded swimmer because of this summer.”
To think it’s a matter of “when,” not “if,” Baker will swim in college is astonishing. Who would’ve thought that barely five-foot-tall, Pillsbury dough boy-looking freshman would turn into a key cog of a 400-yard free relay that made state last year and a future college swimmer?
“His freshman year, I would never have thought he’d turn into the swimmer he is today,” Kovenz said. “But he put in the time and did all the necessary things to make himself successful.”
